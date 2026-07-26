This herby potato salad with grainy mustard vinaigrette is a vegan side dish made with baby potatoes, lentils, parsley, basil, and dill. The potatoes give it a soft, sturdy base, while the lentils add plant protein and make it more filling than a standard potato salad. Fresh herbs bring color and a sharp green flavor.

The vinaigrette uses lemon juice, olive oil, green onions, grainy mustard, capers, salt, sugar, and black pepper. It gives the salad tang and a little bite without using mayo. Serve it chilled or at room temperature with vegan barbecue dishes, sandwiches, burgers, or a summer dinner spread.

Read more: Vegan Curried Chickpea Salad

This recipe is from Desiree Nielsen’s cookbook Plant Magic. It serves six as a side, but you can also eat a larger portion for lunch. The mix of potatoes, lentils, herbs, and mustard dressing makes it useful for picnics, weekend meals, and make-ahead cooking. Store leftovers in the fridge for up to three days.

Excerpted from Plant Magic by Desiree Nielsen. Copyright © 2024 Desiree Nielsen. Photography and illustrations by Gabriel Cabrera. Published by Penguin, an imprint of Penguin Canada, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved.

Herby potato salad method

Baby potatoes, lentils, fresh herbs, capers, and grainy mustard vinaigrette make this a bright vegan potato salad. Serve it as a side, pack it for a picnic, or eat a larger portion for lunch. No ratings yet Servings 6 as a side Ingredients Herby Potato Salad 2 pounds baby potatoes halved or quartered

1 can lentils rinsed and drained well

1 cup lightly packed fresh curly parsley leaves and tender stems chopped

½ cup lightly packed fresh basil leaves thinly sliced

¼ cup lightly packed fresh dill chopped Grainy Mustard Vinaigrette ¼ cup freshly squeezed lemon juice

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

¼ cup lightly packed thinly sliced green onions green part only

2 tablespoons grainy mustard

1 tablespoon capers with brine

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon cane sugar

Freshly cracked black pepper Instructions Boil the potatoes: Place the potatoes in a medium pot and cover with salted water. Bring to a boil over high heat and cook until fork-tender but not too soft, 10 to 15 minutes. Drain and rinse well under cold running water. Set aside.

Meanwhile, make the grainy mustard vinaigrette: In a small blender or using a wide-mouth blending cup with a handheld immersion blender, combine the lemon juice, olive oil, and green onions. Blend until the green onions are liquified. Add the mustard, capers, salt, sugar, and pepper to taste and whisk to combine.

Assemble the salad: In a large salad bowl, combine the cooked potatoes, lentils, parsley, basil, and dill. Add the grainy mustard vinaigrette and toss to combine. Serve at room temperature or chilled. Store leftovers in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 3 days.

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