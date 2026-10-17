Vegan Gut-Loving Sourdough Sandwich

This gut-loving sourdough sandwich packs a creamy spiced tofu filling between slices of wholegrain sourdough. Sauerkraut adds tang, sprouts add crunch, and hummus gives the sandwich another creamy layer. The tofu carries cumin, coriander, turmeric, garlic, lemon, and nutritional yeast, so the filling has plenty of flavor without needing much prep.

This recipe comes from Soph’s Plant Kitchen: 30 in 30. It also gives you 37 grams of protein and 12 grams of fiber per portion, which makes it a strong lunch option. The tofu cooks quickly, then gets mixed with soy yogurt and spring onions before the sandwich comes together.

Read more: Grilled Portobello And Roasted Red Pepper Sandwich

Toast one side of the bread so the sandwich stays crisp but still easy to bite. Make the tofu filling ahead if you want faster lunches during the week. Keep the components separate in the fridge, then assemble when you’re ready to eat.

Republished with permission from Soph’s Plant Kitchen 30 in 30: 30g of protein, 30 minutes or less (Yellow Kite: £25). Photo credits: Haarala Hamilton

Make this gut-loving sourdough sandwich recipe

This vegan sourdough sandwich combines spiced tofu, sauerkraut, sprouts, and hummus in a quick lunch. It is high in protein and fiber and works well for meal prep. No ratings yet Duration 20 minutes mins Servings 2 Ingredients 300 g extra-firm tofu

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

½ tsp sea salt

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp ground coriander

½ tsp ground turmeric

1 tsp garlic powder

2 spring onions finely chopped

3 tbsp soy yoghurt

Juice of ½ lemon

8 twists of black pepper

3 tbsp nutritional yeast

4 slices of wholegrain sourdough

4 tbsp sauerkraut I use pink smoky sauerkraut

4 tbsp alfalfa sprouts

2 tbsp hummus Instructions To prep the tofu, wrap it in a clean tea towel and give it a squeeze to drain off any excess water. Grate it all, then fry in a non-stick pan on a medium heat with the olive oil and salt for 5 minutes. Add the spices and garlic powder, stir well and fry for a further 3 minutes. Remove from the heat and transfer the tofu to a mixing bowl.

Add the spring onions, yoghurt, lemon juice, black pepper and nutritional yeast. Stir well and season to taste.

Toast one side of each slice of bread and layer the tofu mixture over the untoasted side of 2 slices. Add the sauerkraut and sprouts on top.

Spread hummus over the untoasted sides of the remaining 2 slices of sourdough. Sandwich together and cut down the middle. Enjoy!

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