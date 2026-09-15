This Greek-seasoned loaded baked potatoes recipe from Jillian Glenn’s cookbook Easy Low-Cal Vegan Eats makes a simple vegan lunch with Greek-inspired flavors. Russet potatoes bake until the skins turn crisp and the centers turn soft. Chickpeas, tomatoes, onion, garlic, and seasoning make the main topping, while a cucumber dill sauce adds a cool finish.

Baked potatoes make a useful lunch because they are easy to fill, easy to portion, and easy to reheat. In this version, the chickpeas cook until golden with cherry tomatoes and Greek or Italian seasoning. The filling gives each potato protein, fiber, and plenty of flavor without needing a long list of steps.

Read more: Herby Potato Salad With Grainy Mustard Vinaigrette

You can also prep this recipe ahead. Store the baked potatoes, chickpea mixture, and dill sauce in separate containers. When you want lunch, heat a potato and the chickpeas, then add the sauce after warming. The recipe makes four portions, so it can cover several at-home lunches during the week.

Reprinted with permission from Easy Low-Cal Vegan Eats by Jillian Glenn. Page Street Publishing Co. 2021. Photo credit: Somer Handley & Jillian Glenn.

Make lunch exciting with these loaded baked potatoes

These Greek-seasoned loaded baked potatoes use russet potatoes, chickpeas, tomatoes, onion, garlic, cucumber, dill, vegan sour cream, and lemon. They make an easy vegan lunch with protein, fiber, and a meal prep-friendly setup. No ratings yet Servings 4 Ingredients 4 medium-sized russet potatoes

Olive oil spray

2 tbsp (15 g) shredded cucumber

½ cup (120 ml) vegan sour cream

1 tbsp (15 ml) fresh lemon juice

2 tbsp (7 g) chopped fresh dill

1 tbsp (15 ml) olive oil

½ cup (80 g) diced yellow onion

1 tbsp (8 g) minced garlic

1 (15-oz [424-g]) can chickpeas drained and rinsed

½ cup (75 g) diced cherry tomatoes

1 tbsp (5 g) Greek or Italian seasoning Instructions Preheat the oven to 425°F (220°C). Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil.

Use a fork to poke several holes into each potato. Spray each potato with olive oil spray and place them on the prepared baking sheet. Bake for 35 to 40 minutes, or until the skin is crispy and the flesh is soft. Remove the potatoes from the oven and allow them to cool for 5 minutes before carefully slicing them open.

Meanwhile, prepare the dill sauce: Use a paper towel to blot the excess water from the cucumber shreds. Place them in a small bowl along with the vegan sour cream, lemon juice and dill and stir together. Place the sauce in the refrigerator until ready to serve.

In a large skillet, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add the onion and garlic and cook for 2 minutes, or until fragrant. Stir in the chickpeas, tomatoes and Greek seasoning. Cook, stirring frequently, for 7 to 10 minutes, or until the chickpeas are golden. Remove from the heat and set aside.

Use a fork to mash the insides of the potatoes, preserving the skin. Add a quarter of the chickpea mixture to each potato. Top each potato with a dollop of dill sauce.

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