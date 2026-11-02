This crunchy chickpea Waldorf salad gives the classic Waldorf salad a simple vegan update. Chickpeas add plant protein and make the salad more filling, while apples, celery, grapes, walnuts, and pecans keep the familiar mix of crisp, sweet, and nutty flavors. A creamy vegan mayonnaise dressing ties everything together with lemon and a little maple syrup.

The recipe comes together quickly because nothing needs cooking. Chop the fruit and celery, whisk the dressing, then toss everything together. The chickpeas add substance without changing the fresh character of the salad. You can also swap them for black-eyed peas if you want a different bean.

Read more: California Cobb Salad With Smoky Coconut Bacon

This recipe comes from The Vegan Bean Cookbook by Andrea Soranidis. Serve it for lunch, add it to a picnic spread, or spoon it into sandwiches and wraps. It also works as a side for a larger meal when you want something cool and crunchy.

Reprinted with permission from The Vegan Bean Cookbook by Andrea Soranidis. Page Street Publishing Co. 2021. Photo credit: Andrea Soranidis.

Prep this crunchy chickpea Waldorf salad

This vegan Waldorf salad combines chickpeas with apples, grapes, celery, walnuts, and pecans in a creamy dressing. It makes a quick lunch, picnic dish, sandwich filling, or fresh side. No ratings yet Servings 1 salad Ingredients ½ cup vegan mayonnaise

1 tsp lemon juice

1 tsp maple syrup

2 large Honeycrisp or Fuji apples cored and cubed

3 celery stalks cubed

1 can chickpeas rinsed and drained

½ cup red grapes halved

½ cup walnuts chopped

¼ cup pecans chopped

Sea salt and freshly cracked black pepper to taste Instructions In a small bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, lemon juice, and maple syrup until all the ingredients are combined.

In a large bowl, add the apples, celery, chickpeas, grapes, walnuts, and pecans. Pour the prepared dressing all over the salad, then toss everything together, season with ¼ teaspoon (or to taste) of sea salt, add freshly cracked black pepper to taste, and serve. Feel free to play with different beans! For this salad, I find that chickpeas and black-eyed peas are my favorite options in terms of flavor and texture.

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