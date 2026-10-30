Black Bean And Walnut Tacos To Share

These black bean and walnut tacos from Andrea Soranidis’ The Vegan Bean Cookbook make a high-protein plant-based meal that is easy to put on the table. Black beans and walnuts form a crumbly taco filling with cumin, paprika, cayenne, and garlic. Baking browns the mixture and gives it a texture that holds up well inside warm tortillas.

Fresh tomato salsa, mashed avocado, vegan sour cream, cilantro, and lime turn the filling into a full taco spread. You can set everything out separately and let people build their own tacos, which makes this recipe especially useful for sharing with friends or family. The filling also works in quesadillas or bowls with vegetables when you want to change things up.

Read more: One-Pan Vegan Taco Skillet

Serve these tacos for lunch, dinner, or a casual taco night. You can also make the walnut and bean filling ahead and keep it in the fridge for up to three days.

Reprinted with permission from The Vegan Bean Cookbook by Andrea Soranidis. Page Street Publishing Co. 2021. Photo credit: Andrea Soranidis.

How to make black bean and walnut tacos

These vegan tacos pair black beans and walnuts with fresh salsa, avocado, vegan sour cream, and lime. They make a protein-rich lunch or dinner that is easy to share and simple to prep ahead. No ratings yet Servings 4 Ingredients 1 tbsp vegetable or light olive oil

1⅔ cups raw walnuts

1 tsp ground cumin

¼ tsp cayenne pepper

¼ tsp ground sweet paprika

¼ tsp garlic powder

1 tbsp walnut oil

1 tsp low-sodium soy sauce or tamari

1 cup cooked black beans Tomato Salsa 4 large tomatoes finely diced

½ medium red onion finely minced

1 jalapeño seeded and finely minced (optional)

1 tbsp cilantro leaves finely chopped

Juice of 1 lime

Sea salt and freshly cracked black pepper to taste To Serve 4 tortillas

1 avocado mashed

4 tbsp vegan sour cream

1 tbsp cilantro leaves finely chopped

1 lime cut into 4 wedges Instructions Preheat the oven to 360°F (180°C), and arrange the baking rack in the middle shelf of the oven. Brush a baking tray with olive oil and set it aside.

Place the walnuts, cumin, cayenne pepper, paprika, garlic powder and walnut oil in a food processor and pulse until coarsely crumbled. Add the soy sauce and black beans and pulse again until you reach a crumbled texture. (It should resemble the texture of minced meat.)

Transfer the walnut mixture onto the prepared baking tray, and spread it out in an even layer. Bake for 15 minutes, until slightly browned and fragrant, stirring the mixture halfway through, then remove it from the oven and allow it to cool slightly.

In the meantime, prepare the tomato salsa. Place all the ingredients in a bowl and mix until combined, then season with a generous pinch of sea salt and freshly cracked black pepper to taste.

Arrange the tortillas on a large serving plate or board and top each tortilla with a few tablespoons (45 g) of the prepared walnut filling. Add a dollop of mashed avocado and vegan sour cream to each. Garnish with cilantro and serve with a lime wedge on the side. You can prepare the walnut filling in advance and store it in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 3 days.

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