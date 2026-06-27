Salt and pepper tofu is a popular appetizer at many Cantonese dai chow restaurants. This version uses an air fryer to create the crisp exterior that makes the dish so appealing. Cornstarch coats the tofu before cooking, helping each piece turn golden and crunchy without deep frying. The result is a simple dish that delivers plenty of texture with very little effort.

Garlic, scallions, and fresh red chile bring most of the flavor. They cook briefly in a pan before coating the crisp tofu. A seasoning mix of white pepper, black pepper, and salt gives the dish its signature taste. Some versions also include ground Sichuan peppercorns, which add a gentle numbing heat alongside the spice from the chillies.

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The tofu stays crisp while soaking up the flavors from the aromatics and seasoning. This recipe is from WooHeng Chia’s cookbook The Vegan Asian Kitchen. Serve it as an appetizer, snack, or part of a larger meal with rice and vegetable dishes. It comes together quickly and uses ingredients that many home cooks already have on hand.

This recipe is from THE VEGAN ASIAN KITCHEN: 100+ Plant-Based Recipes Inspired by Malaysia, China, Thailand, and Beyond by WoonHeng Chia | 9780593543290 | Hardcover/Paper-over-Board, no jacket | 6/2/2026 | $35.00 | Avery

Preheat your air fryer and make this simple main

This air fryer salt and pepper tofu delivers crisp tofu cubes coated in garlic, scallions, chiles, and peppery seasoning. Using the air fryer keeps preparation simple while creating the crunchy texture that makes the dish a favorite. No ratings yet Servings 2 Ingredients For the tofu: One 14- to 16-ounce (390 to 450 g) package medium-firm tofu drained and cut into 1-inch (2.5 cm) cubes

½ cup (50 g) cornstarch plus more if needed

Cooking oil spray For the spice mix: ½ teaspoon ground white pepper

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

¾ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon ground Sichuan peppercorns optional For the aromatics: 1 tablespoon cooking oil

3 garlic cloves minced

1 fresh red chile pepper minced

1 scallion thinly sliced, white and green parts separated Instructions Prepare the tofu: Place the tofu in a large bowl and gently toss with the cornstarch, ensuring each piece is generously coated. Add more cornstarch if needed.

Air-fry the tofu: Spray the inner basket of the air fryer with oil. Arrange the tofu cubes in a single layer in the basket and spray the tops with more oil. Air-fry at 390°F (200°C) for about 15 minutes, shaking the basket halfway through, until the tofu is golden brown and crispy.

Make the spice mix: In a small bowl, combine the white pepper, black pepper, salt, and Sichuan peppercorns (if using). Set aside.

Cook the aromatics: While the tofu is air-frying, heat the oil in a large nonstick pan or skillet over medium-low heat. Sauté the garlic, chile, and white parts of the scallion for about 45 seconds, until fragrant and the garlic starts to turn golden.

Once the tofu is done, add it to the pan with the aromatics. Stir to coat the tofu evenly. Sprinkle half of the spice mix over the tofu and quickly toss to combine, ensuring an even coating. Taste and add more of the spice mix if needed.

Finish and serve: Garnish the tofu with the green parts of the scallion and serve immediately.

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