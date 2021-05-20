Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

A quick, easy and hearty Indian meal. Pair with your favorite bread, on a bed of fluffy rice.
Duration40 mins
Cook Time30 mins
Prep Time10 mins
Servings4 servings

Ingredients

  • 3 cups chickpeas (with water)
  • 2 tbsp oil
  • 1 onion (large, chopped)
  • 2 tomatoes chopped
  • 3 bay leaves
  • 1 tsp peppercorns
  • 1 tsp cumin seeds
  • 3 cardamoms
  • 1 stick cinnamon optional
  • 3 cloves optional
  • 1 knob ginger
  • 4 cloves garlic
  • 3 green chilli peppers to taste
  • 1 1/2 tbsp red chili powder
  • 1 tsp turmeric
  • 1/2 tsp salt
  • 1 1/2 tsp garam masala
  • 1 1/2 tsp coriander powder
  • coriander leaves fresh, to garnish (chopped fine)
  • 1/2 lemon juiced

Instructions

  • 1. Heat 1 tbsp oil in a pan. Add your whole spices, (I used cumin seeds, peppercorns, cardamom and bay leaf) and cook for 30 to 60 seconds until fragrant.
  • 2. Add chopped onions and cook at medium low heat until caramelised.
  • 3. Add aromatics: ginger, garlic, green chilli peppers & saute for 1 minute.
  • 4. Next add pureed tomatoes and saute until the tomatoes change colour and the raw smell goes away.
  • 5. Then add powdered spices: turmeric, red chili powder, coriander powder and garam masala.
  • 6. Cook this for another 5 minutes and then add the chickpeas along with the chickpea water.
  • 7. Bring to boil, cover and cook at medium to low heat for 10-15 minutes.
  • 8. Top with fresh coriander leaves, squeeze of lemon juice and serve with Indian flatbread or basmati rice.
This recipe was republished with permission from BeExtra Vegant.

Find the original recipe here.

BeExtra Vegant

Anjali is a fantastic food blogger and recipe developer from India. Anjali plans to make a vegan lifestyle super fun and doable for people. Anjali is always hearing people saying a vegan diet is boring or “how can one live without cheese or meat?” but I’m here to change that. There know there’s thousands of flavourful vegan recipes out there that fit each and every person’s taste but most aren’t aware of this.