A quick, easy and hearty Indian meal. Pair with your favorite bread, on a bed of fluffy rice.
Ingredients
- 3 cups chickpeas (with water)
- 2 tbsp oil
- 1 onion (large, chopped)
- 2 tomatoes chopped
- 3 bay leaves
- 1 tsp peppercorns
- 1 tsp cumin seeds
- 3 cardamoms
- 1 stick cinnamon optional
- 3 cloves optional
- 1 knob ginger
- 4 cloves garlic
- 3 green chilli peppers to taste
- 1 1/2 tbsp red chili powder
- 1 tsp turmeric
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 1 1/2 tsp garam masala
- 1 1/2 tsp coriander powder
- coriander leaves fresh, to garnish (chopped fine)
- 1/2 lemon juiced
Instructions
-
1. Heat 1 tbsp oil in a pan. Add your whole spices, (I used cumin seeds, peppercorns, cardamom and bay leaf) and cook for 30 to 60 seconds until fragrant.
-
2. Add chopped onions and cook at medium low heat until caramelised.
-
3. Add aromatics: ginger, garlic, green chilli peppers & saute for 1 minute.
-
4. Next add pureed tomatoes and saute until the tomatoes change colour and the raw smell goes away.
-
5. Then add powdered spices: turmeric, red chili powder, coriander powder and garam masala.
-
6. Cook this for another 5 minutes and then add the chickpeas along with the chickpea water.
-
7. Bring to boil, cover and cook at medium to low heat for 10-15 minutes.
-
8. Top with fresh coriander leaves, squeeze of lemon juice and serve with Indian flatbread or basmati rice.
This recipe was republished with permission from BeExtra Vegant.
Find the original recipe here.