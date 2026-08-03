This white jackfruit chili is a high-protein vegan dinner with cannellini beans, young jackfruit, corn, tomatoes, green chiles, and vegan mozzarella. Jackfruit stands in for chicken and gives the chili a shredded, tender texture. Cannellini beans add protein, creaminess, and substance, so each bowl feels filling.

The recipe comes from The Six Vegan Sisters Everyday Cookbook by Six Vegan Sisters. It starts with onion, garlic, jackfruit, oregano, paprika, cumin, and chili powder, then thickens with flour, rice milk, and vegetable broth. The result is a pale, creamy chili with plenty of spice and texture.

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This white jackfruit chili makes a quick dinner because it takes 10 minutes to prep and about 25 minutes to cook. The recipe serves eight, so it can feed a group or cover leftovers. Serve it hot with tortilla chips, dinner rolls, fries, or a spoonful of vegan sour cream. Parsley adds a fresh finish before serving

Reprinted with permission from The Six Vegan Sisters Everyday Cookbook by Molly Davis, Emily Letchford and Carrie, Mary-Kate, Hannah and Shannon Lynch. Page Street Publishing Co. 2021. Photo credit: Hayden Steinbaugh.

Making white jackfruit chili

This high-protein vegan chili uses jackfruit, cannellini beans, corn, green chiles, tomatoes, and vegan mozzarella. It serves eight and makes a quick, creamy dinner with useful leftovers. No ratings yet Duration 35 minutes mins Cook Time 25 minutes mins Prep Time 10 minutes mins Servings 8 Ingredients 2 cans young jackfruit in brine

2 tbsp vegan butter nut-free and/or soy-free if needed

1 medium-sized onion chopped (about 1 cup [160 g])

3 cloves garlic peeled and minced, or 1 tbsp (9 g) jarred minced garlic

1½ tsp dried oregano

2 tsp paprika

1 tbsp ground cumin

2 tbsp chili powder

⅓ cup all-purpose flour

3 cups plain unsweetened rice milk

2 cups vegetable broth

2 cans cannellini beans drained and rinsed

1 can diced tomatoes

2 tbsp canned chopped green chiles

1½ cups frozen corn

2 cups vegan Mozzarella shreds or store-bought nut-free and/or soy-free if needed

2 tsp salt plus more to taste

½ tsp freshly ground black pepper plus more to taste FOR SERVING Cashew Cream or vegan sour cream nut-free and/or soy-free if needed

Dried or chopped fresh parsley Instructions Drain and rinse the jackfruit and squeeze out as much water as possible, using a cheesecloth or clean towel. Chop it into small pieces and set aside.

In a large stockpot, melt the butter over medium heat. Add the onion and cook for 5 to 7 minutes, or until translucent. Stir in the jackfruit and cook for another 5 minutes. Stir in the garlic, oregano, paprika, cumin, and chili powder and cook for 30 seconds to 1 minute, or until the garlic is fragrant. Stir in the flour until it is well mixed with the vegetables. Slowly pour in the rice milk, stirring constantly. Stir in the vegetable broth, cannellini beans, diced tomatoes, green chiles, and corn. Increase the heat to high and bring the chili to a boil, stirring often. Lower the heat to low, bringing the chili to a simmer. Simmer, covered, for 20 minutes, or until thickened, stirring occasionally.

Stir in the cheese until melted, then stir in the salt and pepper, adding more to taste if desired. Serve hot, topped with Cashew Cream and parsley.

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