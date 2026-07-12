Beefless Chow Fun (Kon Chau Ngau Hor)

This beefless chow fun recipe from WooHeng Chia’s cookbook The Vegan Asian Kitchen recreates a popular Cantonese noodle dish in a fully plant-based way. Wide rice noodles form the base of the meal, while marinated soy protein replaces the traditional beef. The soy slices absorb the savory sauce and develop a chewy texture that works especially well alongside the soft noodles.

Chow fun is a staple at many Cantonese restaurants and dim sum spots. One of the things people love most about the dish is the contrast between tender rice noodles and the lightly charred edges that develop during cooking. Mung bean sprouts add freshness and crunch, while scallions bring a mild onion flavor to the finished plate.

Read more: 30-Minute Sticky Vegan Orange Cauliflower

A combination of light and dark soy sauces gives the noodles their deep color and rich flavor. The dish comes together with only a handful of ingredients, but each one plays an important role. Served hot from the wok, this vegan version stays true to the flavors and textures that have made chow fun a favorite for generations.

This recipe is from THE VEGAN ASIAN KITCHEN: 100+ Plant-Based Recipes Inspired by Malaysia, China, Thailand, and Beyond by WoonHeng Chia | 9780593543290 | Hardcover/Paper-over-Board, no jacket | 6/2/2026 | $35.00 | Avery

How to make beefless chow fun

This beefless chow fun swaps beef for marinated soy protein while keeping the wide rice noodles and savory flavors of the Cantonese classic. Bean sprouts, scallions, and charred noodles create the mix of textures that makes the dish so popular. No ratings yet Servings 2 Ingredients For the soy chop “beef”: 8 slices (2 ounces / 55 g) soy chop, rehydrated as directed on the package (can substitute TVP or vegan beef slice, such as Verisoy)

1½ teaspoons soy sauce

1 tablespoon dark caramel soy sauce

2 teaspoons sugar

1 tablespoon hot water

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1 tablespoon cooking oil For the noodles: 1 tablespoon cooking oil

2 servings (1 pound / 450 g) fresh flat rice noodles (usually 225 g per serving)

1 heaping cup (100 g) fresh mung bean sprouts shaken dry

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1 tablespoon dark caramel soy sauce

¼ teaspoon mushroom seasoning For serving: 4 scallions white and green parts, cut into 2-inch (5 cm) sections Instructions Marinate and cook the soy chop: Drain the rehydrated soy slices and squeeze out any excess water. In a small bowl, combine the soy sauces, sugar, and hot water, stirring until the sugar dissolves. Add the soy slices and toss to coat them in the sauce, gently squeezing the slices to help them absorb the marinade. Sprinkle with the cornstarch and toss to evenly coat the soy slices.

Heat the oil in a large wok or nonstick pan over medium heat. Pan-fry the marinated soy slices in a single layer, flipping them to sear both sides until golden brown, 5 to 8 minutes. Transfer the soy slices to a bowl and set aside.

Char the noodles: In the same wok, heat the oil over medium-high. Add the fresh rice noodles, spreading them in a single layer in the pan. Allow the noodles to sear on one side, undisturbed, for about 1 minute. Flip the noodles and continue cooking until both sides develop char marks, about 2 more minutes.

Spread the mung bean sprouts over the noodles. Drizzle with the soy sauces, then season with the mushroom seasoning. Turn the heat to high and toss the noodles until they are evenly coated with the sauce and the bean sprouts are wilted, about 1 minute more.

Serve: Add the pan-fried soy slices back to the wok, then fold in the scallions and cook until the scallions are slightly wilted. Remove from the heat and serve the dish warm.

PBN runs a sponsored content model. To explore how you can get featured, please email [email protected] or visit everkinddigital.com