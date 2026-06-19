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Dinner Vegan Recipes

Rustic Puff Pastry Tart With Savory Mince & Creamy Hummus

Try this puff pastry tart as a centerpiece to impress friends and family

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2 Minutes Read

Rustic Puff Pastry Tart With Savory Mince & Creamy Hummus This crisp and savory tart is ideal for sharing - Media Credit: Natlicious Food
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This rustic puff pastry tart layers crisp pastry, creamy hummus, and a savory vegetable-packed mince into one impressive main dish. The filling combines plant-based mince with grated carrot, zucchini, onion, and garlic, creating plenty of flavor and texture in every bite. Tomato paste, soy sauce, smoked paprika, and oregano help build a rich, savory topping that feels substantial without relying on meat.

Natlicious Food spreads a generous layer of hummus over the baked pastry before piling on the mince mixture. The hummus adds creaminess and helps balance the deeper flavors from the filling. Fresh coriander scattered over the top brings a burst of color and freshness that contrasts nicely with the golden pastry.

Read more: Creamy Romesco Chickpeas

The tart looks striking on the table and slices neatly for serving. Bring it out at a dinner party, share it as the centerpiece of a weekend meal, or pair it with a simple cabbage salad for dinner. You can also prepare the mince mixture ahead of time, making assembly much easier when you’re ready to cook.

This recipe comes from Natlicious Food. You can find the original recipe here.

Mince and hummus rustic puff pastry tart method

This rustic puff pastry tart combines flaky pastry, creamy hummus, and a savory vegetable-packed mince topping. The make-ahead filling and impressive presentation make it a great option for dinner parties and shared meals.
Rustic Puff Pastry Tart With Savory Mince & Creamy Hummus
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Servings3

Ingredients

  • 1 onion
  • 200 g carrot
  • 300 g courgette/zucchini
  • 2 cloves garlic
  • 200 g plant-based mince meat
  • 3 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon oregano
  • ½ teaspoon of each garlic granules, smoked paprika and chili flakes
  • Salt and pepper
  • 1 tablespoon of each tomato paste and soy sauce
  • A handful of parsley chopped
  • 1 puff pastry sheet (425g)
Serve with:
  • 300 g hummus
  • Fresh coriander leaves

Instructions

  • Cut the onion, grate the carrot and courgette and mince the garlic.
  • In a wide pan, on a medium heat, add the mince and sauté it for 3-4 minutes.
  • Then add the oil, along with the onions, carrots and courgette and a generous pinch of salt.
  • Sauté for 6-8 minutes or until the veggies have soften, stirring occasionally.
  • Add the minced garlic and along with all the spices and sauté for a minute.
  • Then add the tomato paste and soy sauce and sauté for a minute.
  • Add 200ml of water and simmer it for 15 minutes.
  • Finish with the chopped parsley and taste to adjust the seasoning to your preference.
  • Set aside to cool down a bit.
  • In the meantime, preheat the oven at 180°C .
  • Open the puff pastry on a baking tray lined with parchment paper and score lines 2cm along from the edges on all sides, creating a parameter inside the pastry.
  • Use a fork to poke some holes in the inner rectangle and bake for 15-18 minutes or until golden.
  • Remove from the oven, flatten the inner rectangle with a fork and spread the hummus.
  • Then top it up with the veggie mince mixture and finish with some coriander leaves.
  • Cut into 6 pieces and serve with a cabbage salad.
Notes:
*You can serve 6 people as a side dish.
*You can prepare the mince up to 3 days in advance, just store it in the fridge and warm it up before you want to serve it.

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Tagged

high protein

hummus

mince

recipes

tart

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The Author

Natali Eleftheriou

Natali is a true food enthusiast and has a deep passion for all things food, especially cooking! That's why she started her blog, Natlicious Food. In August 2017, she made a major change into her diet and switched to plant-based, after years of consuming meat and dairy products. This was a big challenge as she was used to having meat in her meals, and it felt like something was missing without it. However, she was determined to cook delicious and tasty plant-based dishes that could compete with her previous meat-based meals.

More by Natali Eleftheriou

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