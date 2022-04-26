Ingredients
Stir-Fry
- 250 g Stir-fry veg or buy separate veg (eg pak choi, baby sweet corn, mange tout, broccoli, fresh chilli)
- 250-300 g udon or soba noodles we used Yutaka, cooked according to the packet (if you want a quicker option, use straight-to-wok noodles)
- 250 g firm tofu cut into small cubes, or use pre-marinated tofu chunks
Satay Sauce
- 1½ tbsp toasted sesame oil use rapeseed as an alternative
- ½ clove garlic roughly chopped
- 1½ tbsp soya sauce use tamari for GF option
- 2½ tbsp sweet chilli sauce
- 125 g smooth peanut butter
- Juice of 1 lime
- 150 ml water
Instructions
Satay Sauce
- Blend all ingredients until smooth. Do not heat up yet, set aside.
Stir-Fry
- Drain then pat dry the tofu with kitchen roll or a clean tea towel. Fry in a little oil until golden, turning frequently. Add 1 tablespoon soya sauce, stir through then set aside.
- In a large wok, fry the vegetables (also add straight-to-wok noodles at this stage if you’re making the quick version) on a med-high heat for a few minutes.
- Cook the noodles according to the packet.
- Heat up the satay sauce, adding a little more water if necessary as the sauce thickens as it heats.
- Divide the noodles into 4 bowls then add a layer of stir fried veg, tofu and then satay sauce.
Want To Support Our Work?
Can you lend us a hand? For the past six years, the team behind Plant Based News has worked tirelessly to create high-quality, high-impact content that sparks dialogue and shifts the conversation around agriculture, public health, animal welfare, and the climate crisis.
More than 2.8 million fans from 100+ countries read, share, engage, and connect with what we cover – and that number is growing all the time.
Unearthing the facts often buried deep by leading (and sometimes unethical) organizations, we pride ourselves on being completely independent from commercial control.
Perhaps most importantly, we keep our content free – because everyone should have access to, and the opportunity to engage with these discussions.
In the age of information, where internet users are bombarded with money-driven narratives and messaging, keeping thought-provoking, moving, and above all, honest content available to all is at the heart of what we do.
Our goal, of course, is for as many communities as possible to engage with our reporting, and open the minds of people around the world.
This is where you come in. If you’re in a position to do so, please consider supporting us from just $1, as a one-off or ongoing donation. Any amount helps us continue our mission and keep content free, for everyone.