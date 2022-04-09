Ingredients
Spice paste
- 25 g ginger peeled
- 3 cloves garlic
- 2 red chillies seeds included
- 2 stalks lemongrass
- 1 tsp coriander seeds
- 1 tsp ground turmeric
- Splash vegetable oil
Noodles
- 1-2 onions finely diced (or use 4 shallots)
- 130 g mushrooms eg shitake or any of your choice
- 500 ml vegan stock
- 200 g spinach
- 400 ml tinned coconut milk
- 200 g noodles we used soba
- 100 g deep fried tofu puffs halved
- Fresh coriander
- Squeeze fresh lime juice optional
- Sprinkling of crispy fried onions optional
Instructions
- Cook the noodles according to the instructions on the packet, drain and set aside.
- Blend the spice paste in a high speed blender or food processor.
- In a large saucepan or wok, fry the spice blend for a few minutes then add the onion and mushrooms.
- Stir through and heat for a further few minutes.
- Add the stock and coconut milk, bring to the boil and then simmer for 10-15 minutes.
- Add the spinach, tofu and the noodles and simmer for a further minute.
- Remove from the heat (do not drain — it’s supposed to be a slightly soupy dish) and serve with fresh coriander and a squeeze of lime juice.
