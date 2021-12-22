Preheat your oven to 400°F and line 2 cookie sheets with unbleached, chlorine-free parchment paper.

In a large mixing bowl whisk together 2 tablespoons of ground flax with 6 tablespoons of filtered water and allow to stand for about 10 minutes until thickened.

Wash and peel potatoes. Coarsely grate the potato and onion in a food processor, or carefully by hand using a box grater.

Place the grated potato and onion into a fine sieve or a colander. Allow the excess liquid to drain out over the sink or a large bowl. Press firmly to remove moisture, stirring and repeating until most of the liquid has been drained.

Add the potatoes and onion to the bowl with the flax mixture and add the remaining ingredients. Mix well, ensuring that everything is evenly incorporated.

Evenly distribute the mixture onto your prepared cookie sheets. For 12 large pancakes use a 1/2 cup measurement, and for 24 smaller pancakes use a 1/4 cup measurement. Using the bottom of the measuring cup or a fork, press down on pancakes to flatten.