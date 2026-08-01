Vegan One-Pot Oven Dumplings

These one-pot oven dumplings turn store-bought vegan dumplings into a full dinner with vegetables and a creamy coconut sauce. Red pepper, pak choi, edamame, shiitake mushrooms, and baby corn add color, texture, and substance. Soy sauce, miso, ginger, lime, and Thai seasoning give the sauce salty, tangy, and gently spiced layers.

Romy London’s recipe keeps the process simple by cooking everything in one ovenproof dish. The vegetables bake first in the coconut sauce, then the dumplings sit on top and turn lightly golden in the oven. Choose your favorite vegan dumplings, whether they contain vegetables, tofu, mushrooms, or another plant-based filling.

Read more: Creamy Roasted Red Pepper Pasta

The result is a unique and comforting dinner that serves four and takes less than an hour. Edamame adds plant protein, while the dumplings make each portion filling. Chili oil, toasted peanuts, coriander, and Thai basil add heat, crunch, and freshness before serving. Bring the dish straight to the table and add extra lime wedges for anyone who wants more acidity.

This recipe was republished with permission from Romy London.

Prep these one-pot oven dumplings

This one-pot oven dumpling dish combines vegan dumplings with a creamy coconut sauce, vegetables, and Thai-inspired seasonings. It serves four and offers a simple, comforting dinner with balanced flavors and textures. No ratings yet Duration 50 minutes mins Cook Time 30 minutes mins Prep Time 20 minutes mins Servings 4 Ingredients 400 ml coconut milk

2 tsp soy sauce

1 tbsp brown sugar

Juice of ½ lime

½-1 tsp white or yellow miso paste

1 tsp freshly grated ginger

2 tsp Thai seasoning mix e.g. Grape Tree

1 red bell pepper sliced

1 small pak choi chopped

100 g edamame beans shelled

100 g fresh shiitake mushrooms sliced

100 g baby corn halved if large

200 g store-bought dumplings

1-2 tsp chili oil for garnish

1 tsp toasted peanuts for garnish

Fresh coriander to garnish Optional: Thai basil for garnish Instructions Preheat the oven to 200°C (fan 180°C).

In a large oven-proof dish, whisk together coconut milk, soy sauce, brown sugar, lime juice, miso paste, grated ginger and Thai seasoning. Taste and adjust seasoning if necessary.

Mix in red pepper, pak choi, edamame, shiitake mushrooms, and baby corn. Stir to coat evenly with the sauce.

Place the dish in the oven uncovered and bake for 12-15 minutes until the vegetables are tender but still vibrant.

Remove the dish from the oven and gently nestle the store-bought dumplings into the sauce and vegetables. Return to the oven and bake for another 8-10 minutes until the dumplings are cooked through and lightly golden on top.

Drizzle with chili oil. Sprinkle toasted peanuts, fresh coriander, and Thai basil (if using) over the top. Serve immediately, optionally with extra lime wedges.

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