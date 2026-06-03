These creamy harissa butter beans from Natlicious Food make an easy dinner with very little effort. The recipe swaps a classic tomato-heavy sauce for something creamier and richer. Harissa adds a gentle warmth to the dish, while the butter beans cook to be soft and filling. Sun-dried tomatoes bring extra depth and help the sauce taste fuller without needing lots of ingredients.

The whole meal comes together in one pan. Onion, garlic, and harissa form the base before the beans and vegan cream go in. Fresh spinach gets stirred through right at the end until wilted. The result is smooth, lightly spicy, and comforting without feeling too heavy. Since the recipe is naturally gluten-free, it also works well for different diets without needing substitutions.

Read more: Creamy Romesco Chickpeas

You can serve these creamy harissa butter beans with crusty bread, couscous, roasted vegetables, or gluten-free sides like rice, quinoa, or potatoes. The sauce works well with anything that can soak it up. It’s also a good option for weeknights because it’s speedy and you can enjoy the leftovers for lunch the next day.

This recipe is from Natlicious Food. You can find the original here.

Whip up these easy creamy harissa butter beans

These creamy harissa butter beans take no time at all. Cook fresh butter beans or use canned and whip up the sauce in a matter of minutes for a simple and hearty main that can be eaten with bread, or veggies, or grains. No ratings yet Servings 2 Ingredients 1 onion

1 garlic clove

2 tablespoons sun-dried tomato oil or olive oil

6 sun-dried tomatoes

Salt and pepper

1 teaspoon of each smoked paprika and dried oregano

1 teaspoon harissa paste

150 ml water

450 g butter beans/lima beans already boiled

250 g soya cooking cream

50 g fresh spinach Instructions Chop the onion and sun-dried tomatoes and grate the garlic.

In a wide pan, on a medium heat, add the oil and onion along with a pinch of salt and sauté until translucent.

Then add the garlic and sun-dried tomatoes and sauté for a minute before you add the harissa paste.

Stir it in for a minute, then add the water bit by bit.

Continue with the cooked beans and a generous pinch of salt and pepper and stir everything well to combine.

Add the cream and cook for a couple of minutes.

Lastly finish it with the fresh spinach. It only needs a couple of minutes to wilt down.

Serve with your favorite bread.

PBN runs a sponsored content model. To explore how you can get featured, please email [email protected] or visit everkinddigital.com