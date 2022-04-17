Ingredients
- 800-900 g firm tofu drained and patted dry
- 2 onions finely diced
- 3 cloves garlic finely chopped
- 1-2 tbsp fresh ginger peeled and grated
- 2 red chillies de-seeded and finely chopped or 1 tsp chilli powder
- 12 tbsp soy sauce
- 1 tbsp black pepper crushed
- 2 tbsp brown sugar or 3 tbsp syrup eg maple or agave
- Juice of half a lime
- 2 spring onion finely chopped
- Bunch fresh coriander stalks removed and chopped
Instructions
- Cut the tofu into roughly 1 inch cubes.
- In a large frying pan, add a little oil and fry the tofu until golden. Set aside.
- While the tofu is cooking, fry the onion in a little oil until soft and golden.
- Add the garlic, ginger and fresh chilli and fry for a further couple of minutes. If using chilli powder then add a couple minutes after the ginger and garlic.
- Add the soy sauce, sugar (or syrup), black pepper and lime juice and heat on a medium heat for five minutes.
- Place the cooked tofu into the pan and stir through for a couple of minutes until fully combined.
- Optional serving suggestions: brown rice, fresh coriander, vegan yoghurt, toasted cashews, fresh chilli or chilli flakes, roasted aubergine slices, steamed broccoli
