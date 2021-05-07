Reading Time: 2 minutes
This Butter ‘Chicken’ Curry is the perfect fakeaway dinner, and is made using 100% plant-based chicken from THIS!
Ingredients
Marinade
- 1 pack THIS Isn’t Chicken
- 2 tbsp vegan yogurt
- 1 tbsp chopped ginger
- 1 tbsp chopped garlic
- 1 tbsp lemon juice
- 1 tsp oil
- 1 tsp salt
- 5 tsp butter chicken spice blend mrsbalbirsingh
Butter Chicken Sauce
- 2 tbsp vegan butter
- 1 onion chopped
- 3 tsp garlic chopped
- 3 tsp ginger chopped
- 5 tsp butter chicken spice blend
- 1 tin chopped tomatoes
- 4 tsp brown sugar
- 1 1/2 tsp salt
- 50 ml plant-based milk
- 50 ml water
- 100 ml vegan cream
- 1/4 tsp garam masala
- 1 tbsp coriander chopped to garnish
Instructions
Marinade
In a bowl mix all the chicken tikka marinade ingredients together. Add the THIS Isn’t Chicken pieces and stir to coat well. Leave covered in the fridge for 30 mins so the chicken soaks up the marinade.
Add oil to a pan and fry the marinated THIS Isn’t Chicken pieces for 5 mins until they start to change colour and brown.
Butter Chicken Sauce
Melt 1 tbsp of vegan butter in a large pan on a medium heat, add the chopped onions, ginger and garlic. Cook for 8mins until onions are soft and translucent. Add the butter chicken blend and stir.
Add the tinned tomatoes, sugar, salt, plant-based milk and water, then stir until mixed. Cover and cook on a medium heat for 10 mins. Remove the pan from the heat and place the mixture into a blender until it forms a smooth curry texture.
Add the THIS
Isn’t Chicken pieces into the sauce, stir and cook for a further 3mins on medium heat until the chicken is heated through. Add the cream, remaining tbsp of butter and the garam masala. Stir and cook for a further 2 mins.
Serve with a sprinkle of chopped coriander. Perfect with steamed basmati rice or your favourite Indian bread.
This recipe is sponsored by THIS
You can get THIS
Isn’t Chicken here and in UK supermarkets, including Tesco and Sainsbury’s.
You can get THIS
Recipe from No Meat Disco.