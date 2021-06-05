Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Apple juice and vanilla in a gnocchi dish! You have got to try this one!
Duration10 mins
Cook Time5 mins
Prep Time5 mins
Servings2 people

Ingredients

  • 1 apple
  • 2 1/4 tsp agave syrup
  • 5 g poppy seeds
  • 100 ml apple juice
  • 2 tsp cornstarch
  • 300 g gnocchi precooked
  • 1 tbsp white wine
  • 2 tbsp water
  • vanilla
  • 2 tsp rapeseed oil

Instructions

  • Peel and dice the apple. Mix the starch with water.
  • Heat the white wine, apple juice and agave syrup in a pot. Add the vanilla, apples and starch-water mix and bring to a boil. Cook until the sauce starts to thicken and then turn off the heat.
  • Heat the canola oil, in a non sticking frying pan on medium heat. Add the gnocchi and fry until golden brown. Add the agave syrup and poppy seeds, and let caramelize briefly.
  • Serve the gnocchi with the apple sauce.
This recipe was republished with permission from Kori Villena

You can find the original recipe here.

Kori Villena

Alex is a hugely talented plant-based Recipe Creator/Photographer, who's recipes are bursting with flavor and color!