Apple juice and vanilla in a gnocchi dish! You have got to try this one!
Ingredients
- 1 apple
- 2 1/4 tsp agave syrup
- 5 g poppy seeds
- 100 ml apple juice
- 2 tsp cornstarch
- 300 g gnocchi precooked
- 1 tbsp white wine
- 2 tbsp water
- vanilla
- 2 tsp rapeseed oil
Instructions
Peel and dice the apple. Mix the starch with water.
Heat the white wine, apple juice and agave syrup in a pot. Add the vanilla, apples and starch-water mix and bring to a boil. Cook until the sauce starts to thicken and then turn off the heat.
Heat the canola oil, in a non sticking frying pan on medium heat. Add the gnocchi and fry until golden brown. Add the agave syrup and poppy seeds, and let caramelize briefly.
Serve the gnocchi with the apple sauce.
This recipe was republished with permission from Kori Villena.
You can find the original recipe here.