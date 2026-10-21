Date Night Stuffed Acorn Squash

This hoisin-glazed stuffed acorn squash from Nicole Malik’s Weeknight One-Pot Vegan Cooking makes a beautiful seasonal dinner. Roasted acorn squash holds a flavorful chickpea stuffing with spinach, scallions, and red onion. A sweet and savory hoisin glaze brings the filling together with garlic, ginger, soy sauce, and rice vinegar.

The squash looks impressive enough for a special dinner, yet the recipe keeps preparation simple. Mix the chickpea filling in one bowl, then stuff the roasted squash and return it to the oven. As the squash finishes cooking, the filling and glaze develop plenty of flavor. The result feels special without requiring complicated cooking.

Read more: Quinoa Stuffed Tomatoes With Plant-Based Feta

Serve this stuffed acorn squash for a cozy date night or make extra for the whole family. The recipe serves two, but you can easily double it when you have more people at the table. It makes a lovely choice for the fall and even into winter, when roasted squash and warm, savory flavors feel especially inviting. Finish each half with sliced scallion greens before serving.

Reprinted with permission from Weeknight One-Pot Vegan Cooking by Nicole Malik. Page Street Publishing Co. 2019. Photo credit: Nicole Malik.

Stuffed acorn squash method

This vegan stuffed acorn squash combines tender roasted squash with a savory chickpea, spinach and onion filling. A hoisin glaze adds sweet and savory flavor, making this easy recipe a lovely choice for date night or a group dinner. No ratings yet Servings 2 Ingredients 1 acorn squash halved and seeds removed

Olive oil cooking spray

1 15-oz [425-g] can chickpeas drained and rinsed

¼ cup chopped red onion

2 scallions sliced, greens and whites separated

⅓ cup chopped spinach

⅓ cup hoisin sauce

1 tbsp soy sauce

1 tbsp rice vinegar

2 cloves garlic minced

1 tsp ginger paste see note Instructions Preheat the oven to 375°F (190°C, or gas mark 5).

Place the acorn squash in a baking dish, cut sides up. Spray the squash lightly with the olive oil cooking spray. Bake the squash for 20 minutes.

In a large mixing bowl, combine the chickpeas, red onion, scallion whites, spinach, hoisin sauce, soy sauce, rice vinegar, garlic and ginger paste.

Remove the acorn squash from the oven. Stuff the hollowed-out centers of each half with the chickpea filling. Gently brush some of the hoisin glaze from the stuffing over the exposed flesh of the squash. Return the squash to the oven and bake for 25 minutes, until it is tender.

Serve the squash topped with scallion greens. Ginger is a flavor I love, and it makes an appearance in many of my dishes. I keep a tube of ginger paste in the fridge at all times. It tastes just like fresh ginger but is easier to use and keeps longer. If you prefer, you can substitute fresh minced ginger in any recipe that calls for ginger paste. A teaspoon of fresh minced ginger is equivalent to a teaspoon of ginger paste.

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