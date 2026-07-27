This shiitake and smoked tofu fried rice is a Chinese-inspired, plant-based dinner with brown rice, mushrooms, tofu, snap peas, spinach, and green onions. It uses sesame oil, tamari, and chili bean paste for a light but savory seasoning. Smoked tofu adds protein and a firm texture, while shiitake mushrooms bring depth and chew.

A little prep helps this recipe move fast once the pan heats up. Slice the mushrooms, dice the tofu, chop the vegetables, and stir the sauce together before cooking. This recipe is from Desiree Nielsen’s cookbook Plant Magic, and it keeps the rice at the center while adding plenty of vegetables.

Read more: Sichuan Chili Mushroom Shreds (La Jiao Xiang Gu Si)

This shiitake and smoked tofu fried rice makes a quick and filling dinner for two to three people. The cooked brown rice gives it structure, while the tofu and vegetables make it more substantial. It is also gluten-free when made with gluten-free tamari and a suitable chili sauce. Store leftovers in an airtight container in the fridge for up to three days.

Excerpted from Plant Magic by Desiree Nielsen. Copyright © 2024 Desiree Nielsen. Photography and illustrations by Gabriel Cabrera. Published by Penguin, an imprint of Penguin Canada, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved.

Prep your shiitake and smoked tofu fried rice

This plant-based fried rice uses shiitake mushrooms, smoked tofu, brown rice, snap peas, spinach, and green onions. It makes a gluten-free dinner that cooks quickly once the ingredients are prepped. No ratings yet Servings 2 Ingredients 1 tablespoon sesame oil

1 tablespoon gluten-free tamari

1 tablespoon chili bean paste or gluten-free chili garlic hot sauce

2 tablespoons avocado or refined coconut oil divided

½ pound shiitake mushrooms sliced, with long stems chopped

1 package smoked tofu or tempeh diced

1 tablespoon minced peeled fresh ginger

2 cloves garlic chopped

½ pound snap peas cut diagonally into ½-inch pieces, or 1 cup frozen peas

4 cups packed baby spinach

1 small bunch green onions thinly sliced

Salt and white pepper

3 cups cooked long-grain brown rice Instructions In a small bowl, stir together the sesame oil, tamari, and chili bean paste. Set aside.

Heat 1 tablespoon (15 ml) of the avocado oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Toss in the mushrooms and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden, 5 to 7 minutes. Reduce the heat to medium, add the tofu, ginger, and garlic, and cook, stirring constantly, for 1 minute.

Add the snap peas, spinach, and green onions and cook, stirring frequently, until the spinach wilts and the snap peas look glossy, 2 to 3 minutes. Season to taste with salt and white pepper. Transfer the vegetable mixture to a medium bowl.

In the same pan (no need to wipe), over medium heat, add the remaining 1 tablespoon (15 ml) avocado oil and rice and cook, stirring frequently, until warmed through, 1 to 2 minutes. Turn off the heat and leave the skillet on the element. Season to taste with salt. Return the veggies to the skillet along with the sesame oil mixture and stir through. Divide between bowls and serve. Store leftovers in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 3 days.

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