Sichuan Chili Mushroom Shreds (La Jiao Xiang Gu Si)

These Sichuan chili mushroom shreds turn king oyster mushrooms into a spicy and savory stir-fry. The mushrooms get torn into strips, then pan-fried until golden. They develop a chewy texture that makes them a popular meat substitute in dishes like this. Served over rice, the dish makes a quick lunch or dinner with plenty of flavor.

Fresh green chiles play a major role here. They bring heat, crunch, and a fruity flavor that runs through the entire dish. Ginger and garlic add another layer of flavor, while soy sauce, Shaoxing cooking wine, and sweet bean paste create a rich sauce. This recipe is from WooHeng Chia’s cookbook The Vegan Asian Kitchen. The sauce coats every piece of mushroom and helps tie the dish together.

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King oyster mushrooms work particularly well because they naturally shred into long strips. Once cooked, they hold their shape and absorb the sauce. The ingredient list stays relatively short, but each component earns its place. The finished dish is bold, spicy, and ideal for anyone who enjoys Sichuan cooking.

This recipe is from THE VEGAN ASIAN KITCHEN: 100+ Plant-Based Recipes Inspired by Malaysia, China, Thailand, and Beyond by WoonHeng Chia | 9780593543290 | Hardcover/Paper-over-Board, no jacket | 6/2/2026 | $35.00 | Avery

Whip up these Sichuan chili mushroom shreds

These Sichuan chili mushroom shreds use king oyster mushrooms, fresh chiles, and a savory sauce to create a flavorful stir-fry. The mushrooms absorb plenty of flavor while keeping their texture, making the dish a satisfying vegan meal served over rice. No ratings yet Servings 3 Ingredients For the sauce: 1 teaspoon soy sauce

1 teaspoon Shaoxing cooking wine

1 teaspoon sweet bean paste tian mian jiang or hoisin sauce

¼ teaspoon mushroom seasoning

Dash of ground white pepper

½ teaspoon cornstarch For the mushrooms and aromatics: 18 ounces (500 g) king oyster mushrooms cleaned with a damp towel

1 teaspoon Shaoxing cooking wine

1 teaspoon soy sauce

¼ teaspoon ground white pepper

½ teaspoon kosher salt plus more as needed

1½ teaspoons cornstarch

2 tablespoons cooking oil

1-inch 2.5 cm piece (10 g) fresh ginger peeled and thinly sliced

2 garlic cloves sliced

5 ounces (140 g) fresh green chiles of choice (I used er jing tiao), thinly sliced For serving: Cooked rice Instructions Prepare the sauce: In a small bowl, stir together the soy sauce, cooking wine, bean paste, mushroom seasoning, white pepper, and cornstarch with 2 tablespoons water.

Prepare the mushrooms: Gently pound the mushrooms with a pestle or the bottom of a small jar to break them open. Tear them into 1/2-inch (12 mm) strips. For thicker mushrooms, cut them into 2-inch (5 cm) sections before pounding for easier tearing.

Heat a dry large skillet or nonstick pan over medium-low heat. Stir-fry the mushroom strips for about 5 minutes, until they release their moisture. Transfer to a large bowl.

Add the cooking wine, soy sauce, white pepper, and salt to the mushrooms. Sprinkle on the cornstarch, then toss with your fingers (or chopsticks) to evenly coat the mushrooms in starch.

Fry the mushrooms: In the same skillet, heat 1 tablespoon of the oil over medium-high heat. Add the mushrooms and stir-fry until they’re golden brown and slightly crispy, 4 to 5 minutes. Remove to a plate.

Stir-fry the aromatics: Heat the remaining 1 tablespoon oil in the pan over medium-high heat. Sauté the ginger and garlic until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add the chiles and cook briefly to remove their raw taste, about 30 seconds.

Finish and serve: Return the fried mushrooms to the pan, pour in the prepared sauce, and stir-fry until the mushrooms absorb all the sauce, about 2 minutes. Serve warm with rice.

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