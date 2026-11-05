This easy pumpkin soup with hidden beans from Andrea Soranidis’ The Vegan Bean Cookbook turns pumpkin and cannellini beans into a thick, smooth soup. Blending the beans straight into the soup adds plant protein without changing the texture much, which makes this a useful option for picky eaters who usually avoid beans. Pumpkin is also a hit in fall soups.
Onion, thyme, ginger, and vegetable stock give the soup a simple savory base. Everything cooks in one pot before blending, so the method stays easy. You can make the soup completely smooth or leave a few beans whole for more texture.
Read more: Lentil Curry Soup
Serve it for lunch or dinner with croutons, sautéed mushrooms, pumpkin seeds, or parsley on top. It also freezes well, so you can make a larger batch and keep some for later.
Reprinted with permission from The Vegan Bean Cookbook by Andrea Soranidis. Page Street Publishing Co. 2021. Photo credit: Andrea Soranidis.
How to: pumpkin soup with hidden beans
Ingredients
- 2 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 medium white onion roughly chopped
- 2 pounds pumpkin flesh finely cubed
- 5 oz cooked cannellini beans
- 1 tsp fresh thyme leaves
- 1 tsp fresh ginger grated
- Sea salt and freshly cracked black pepper to taste
- 4 cups vegetable stock
To Serve
- 4–5 mushrooms sautéed (optional)
- Handful of croutons optional
- 1 tbsp pumpkin seeds toasted (optional)
- 1 tbsp fresh parsley chopped (optional)
Instructions
- Heat olive oil in a large pot over medium-high heat. Add in the chopped onion, pumpkin, and beans, followed by the thyme and ginger. Sauté the ingredients for 5 minutes, or until the vegetables begin to soften, then season with 1⁄2 teaspoon (or to taste) of sea salt and a generous pinch of freshly cracked black pepper.
- Pour in the stock, then cover the pot with a lid and simmer for 10 to 15 minutes, or until the vegetables are cooked through.
- Remove the pot from the heat and take 1 cup (240 ml) of stock out from the pot.
- Transfer the soup into a blender or use an immersion blender to blend all the ingredients until they reach your desired consistency, adding in the reserved stock if necessary.
- Divide the pumpkin soup among four bowls, season with more freshly cracked pepper, sautéed mushrooms, croutons, pumpkin seeds, and parsley, if desired, and serve immediately.
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