Dinner Lunch Vegan Recipes

Easy Pumpkin Soup With Hidden Beans

Soup season is upon us, start with this easy pumpkin soup

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2 Minutes Read

Easy Pumpkin Soup With Hidden Beans Hidden beans add fiber and protein while keeping the pumpkin flavor for picky eaters - Media Credit: Andrea Soranidis
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This easy pumpkin soup with hidden beans from Andrea Soranidis’ The Vegan Bean Cookbook turns pumpkin and cannellini beans into a thick, smooth soup. Blending the beans straight into the soup adds plant protein without changing the texture much, which makes this a useful option for picky eaters who usually avoid beans. Pumpkin is also a hit in fall soups.

Onion, thyme, ginger, and vegetable stock give the soup a simple savory base. Everything cooks in one pot before blending, so the method stays easy. You can make the soup completely smooth or leave a few beans whole for more texture.

Read more: Lentil Curry Soup

Serve it for lunch or dinner with croutons, sautéed mushrooms, pumpkin seeds, or parsley on top. It also freezes well, so you can make a larger batch and keep some for later.

Reprinted with permission from The Vegan Bean Cookbook by Andrea Soranidis. Page Street Publishing Co. 2021. Photo credit: Andrea Soranidis.

How to: pumpkin soup with hidden beans

This vegan pumpkin soup hides cannellini beans in a creamy blended base for extra plant protein. It is an easy fall meal for picky eaters and works well for lunch, dinner, or freezer meal prep.
Easy Pumpkin Soup With Hidden Beans
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Servings4

Ingredients

  • 2 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 medium white onion roughly chopped
  • 2 pounds pumpkin flesh finely cubed
  • 5 oz cooked cannellini beans
  • 1 tsp fresh thyme leaves
  • 1 tsp fresh ginger grated
  • Sea salt and freshly cracked black pepper to taste
  • 4 cups vegetable stock
To Serve
  • 4–5 mushrooms sautéed (optional)
  • Handful of croutons optional
  • 1 tbsp pumpkin seeds toasted (optional)
  • 1 tbsp fresh parsley chopped (optional)

Instructions

  • Heat olive oil in a large pot over medium-high heat. Add in the chopped onion, pumpkin, and beans, followed by the thyme and ginger. Sauté the ingredients for 5 minutes, or until the vegetables begin to soften, then season with 1⁄2 teaspoon (or to taste) of sea salt and a generous pinch of freshly cracked black pepper.
  • Pour in the stock, then cover the pot with a lid and simmer for 10 to 15 minutes, or until the vegetables are cooked through.
  • Remove the pot from the heat and take 1 cup (240 ml) of stock out from the pot.
  • Transfer the soup into a blender or use an immersion blender to blend all the ingredients until they reach your desired consistency, adding in the reserved stock if necessary.
  • Divide the pumpkin soup among four bowls, season with more freshly cracked pepper, sautéed mushrooms, croutons, pumpkin seeds, and parsley, if desired, and serve immediately.
    • Use any type of edible pumpkin you like or butternut squash. To add some texture, feel free to leave some beans unblended and/or top the soup with warm, crispy croutons.

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Tagged

beans

high protein

pumpkin

recipes

soup

vegan recipes

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The Author

Andrea Soranidis

Andrea Soranidis is the founder of The Petite Cook. A former marketing manager, she is now a full-time recipe developer, writer and photographer. She is also a regular contributor at Great British Chefs and Parade Magazine. She was born in Sicily, Italy, but currently lives with her family in London, England.

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