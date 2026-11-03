When cold weather calls for a hearty dinner, this vegan portobello pot roast delivers all the comfort of a traditional roast. Meaty portobello mushrooms take center stage alongside tender carrots and Yukon Gold potatoes. A rich, savory sauce brings everything together in one warming dish.

This portobello pot roast comes from Nicole Malik’s Weeknight One-Pot Vegan Cooking. The mushrooms give the dish a meaty texture and plenty of umami. Meanwhile, the vegetables soak up the rich sauce as they roast. Fresh sage, basil, and rosemary add savory flavor, while dark beer gives the sauce extra depth.

Read more: Vegan Mushroom And Guinness Pie

Make this one-pot dinner when you want something warm and comforting on a chilly evening. It works especially well from fall through the end of winter. Despite the long roasting time, you only need about ten minutes of active cooking. That makes this an easy choice for a cozy weeknight meal or a relaxed dinner with family and friends.

Reprinted with permission from Weeknight One-Pot Vegan Cooking by Nicole Malik. Page Street Publishing Co. 2019. Photo credit: Nicole Malik.

Cook your own portobello pot roast

This vegan portobello pot roast makes a hearty cold-weather dinner with meaty mushrooms, tender vegetables and a rich, savory sauce. Roast everything together for a comforting one-pot meal with plenty of umami flavor. No ratings yet Servings 4 Ingredients 2 tbsp (30 ml) olive oil

2 yellow onions sliced

4 cloves garlic minced

6 tbsp (46 g) all-purpose flour

3 cups (708 ml) stout beer or other dark beer, such as porter

3 cups (708 ml) vegetable broth

¼ cup (60 ml) vegan Worcestershire sauce (see note)

¼ cup (66 g) tomato paste

2 tbsp (5 g) fresh sage, slivered

¼ cup (10 g) chopped fresh basil

2 tbsp (5 g) chopped fresh rosemary

Salt to taste

Black pepper to taste

4 portobello mushroom caps stems and gills removed

2 cups (300 g) baby carrots

10 Yukon Gold potatoes unpeeled and chopped into 1-inch (2.5-cm) pieces

Fresh rosemary sprigs optional Instructions Preheat the oven to 350°F (175°C, or gas mark 4).

Heat the olive oil in a very large, ovenproof skillet over medium heat. Add the onions and garlic, and cook for 3 to 4 minutes. Add the flour to make a roux, stirring frequently for 1 minute. Slowly add the beer and vegetable broth to make a sauce.

Add the Worcestershire sauce, tomato paste, sage, basil, rosemary, salt, and pepper. Add the portobellos, carrots, and potatoes. Use a spoon to coat the vegetables with the sauce.

Transfer the skillet to the oven. Roast for 1 hour, or until the vegetables are tender. Serve with sprigs of rosemary for garnish (if using). Be sure to choose a vegan variety of Worcestershire sauce. Annie's and The Wizard's are both reliable brands.

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