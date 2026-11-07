This miso stew with potatoes and kale by Isa Chandra Moskowitz is a hearty, vegetable-packed meal. Red potatoes, baby carrots, and chopped kale make up the base, while tofu adds plant-based protein. The broth brings everything together for a warming, savory dish that works well as a main meal.

Red miso gives the broth a deep, umami-rich flavor, while garlic, fresh thyme, and bay leaves add plenty of savory notes. The recipe comes from The 29-Minute Vegan and combines simple ingredients in one pot. Seared tofu adds texture and makes the stew more substantial, while the potatoes and carrots soften as they simmer in the broth.

Read more: Smoky Black Bean And Sweet Potato Stew

This stew is perfect for the cold months, when a warm bowl of something hearty hits the spot. Serve it for lunch or dinner, with fresh parsley on top for a bright finish. It brings vegetables, tofu, and a flavorful broth together in one comforting dish, making it a useful recipe to keep on hand for everyday cooking.

Reprinted from The 29- Minute Vegan: Real Food, Real Vibes, Anytime, published by Abrams. Text copyright © 2026 Isa Chandra Moskowitz, Photographs copyright © 2026 Anna Sergeeva, Cover © 2026 Abrams

Whip up this hearty miso stew with potatoes and kale

This hearty vegan miso stew combines potatoes, carrots, kale, and tofu in a savory red miso broth. Garlic, thyme, and bay leaves add depth, making it a warming, vegetable-packed meal for cold days. No ratings yet Servings 4 Ingredients 1 large yellow onion

3 tablespoons olive oil

Salt

4 cloves garlic

4 sprigs fresh thyme

2 teaspoons celery seeds

4 bay leaves

1 pound (455 g) small red potatoes

2 cups (320 g) baby carrots

6 cups (1.4 L) vegetable broth

2 tablespoons tomato paste

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 14-ounce/397 g block extra-firm tofu drained and patted dry with a paper towel

½ cup (116 g) red miso

1 12-ounce/340 g package chopped kale

Fresh parsley for garnish Instructions Preheat a soup pot over medium heat. Dice the onion medium and sauté in the pot with 2 tablespoons of the oil and a pinch of salt. Mince the garlic and mix it in while the onions are cooking. When the onion is softened, about 4 minutes, add the thyme sprigs, celery seeds, and bay leaves to the pot and cook for an additional minute.

Cut the potatoes into ¾-inch (2 cm) pieces (if they are baby potatoes, just chop them in half), cut the carrots on a bias, and add to the pot. Pour in the vegetable broth and add the tomato paste and pepper. Cover the pot and bring to a boil, then reduce the heat and simmer for 15 minutes, or until the potatoes and carrots are slightly tender.

While that’s happening, heat a cast-iron pan over medium heat and cube the tofu. Cook the tofu in the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil and a few pinches of salt for about 8 minutes, flipping occasionally to brown on a few sides. It’s OK if it’s not evenly browned!

Back to the soup. Once the potatoes are tender, mix in the miso by the spoonful, stirring to incorporate. Add the kale to the pot to wilt. Add the seared tofu back into the pot and gently mix to incorporate. Taste for salt and pepper! Chop up the parsley and garnish.

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