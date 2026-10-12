This miso-mustard tempeh with roasted baby bok choy makes a more polished dinner without being complicated. White miso, grainy mustard, and tamari coat the tempeh in a savory glaze. Roast the bok choy until the stems soften and the leaves char at the edges. Together, they make a simple plate with plenty of texture.

Simmering the tempeh first helps soften it before it goes into the marinade. After a short soak, it cooks in a skillet until both sides brown and the coating starts to cling. The bok choy roasts alongside it with tamari and a little oil. Fresh lemon juice and toasted sesame seeds finish the dish and keep the flavors sharp and fresh.

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This recipe comes from The Vegan ABCs Cookbook by Lisa Dawn Angerame. Serve the tempeh and bok choy with rice or quinoa for a full meal. It also works well when you want a dinner that looks a little more dressed up without adding much extra work.

Reprinted with permission from The Vegan ABCs Cookbook by Lisa Dawn Angerame. Page Street Publishing Co. 2021. Photo credit: Alexandra Shytsman.

Miso-mustard tempeh method

This vegan tempeh dinner pairs a miso-mustard glaze with roasted baby bok choy, lemon, and sesame seeds. Serve it with rice or quinoa for a complete meal. No ratings yet Servings 2 Ingredients Roasted Baby Bok Choy 2 tsp (10 ml) sunflower oil

2 tsp (10 ml) tamari

4 baby bok choy cut in half, lengthwise Miso-Mustard Tempeh 1 (8-oz [227-g]) package soy tempeh, cut into 8 rectangles

1 tbsp (15 ml) mellow white miso

1 tbsp (15 ml) water

1 tbsp (15 ml) grainy mustard

1 tbsp (15 ml) tamari

1 tbsp (15 ml) sunflower oil To Serve Fresh lemon juice

Toasted sesame seeds Instructions Preheat the oven to 400°F (204°C). Line a quarter sheet pan with parchment paper.

To prepare the bok choy, whisk together the sunflower oil and tamari in a small mixing bowl. Place the bok choy on the sheet pan, cut side up. Drizzle the oil and tamari mixture over the top of the bok choy as evenly as you can.

Place the bok choy in the oven and roast for 10 minutes. Take them out, turn them over so they are now cut side down and bake for another 5 to 10 minutes, until the leaves are charred.

At the same time, prepare the tempeh. Add the tempeh to a pan with sides and cover with water. Bring to a boil, reduce to a simmer and cook, uncovered, for 10 minutes.

Add the miso, water, mustard, tamari and sunflower oil to a big mixing bowl. Break up the miso with a small silicone spatula and then whisk the marinade together until completely smooth.

When the tempeh has finished simmering, drain it and drop it into the marinade, flipping it over to coat both sides. Marinate for 10 minutes.

Heat a cast-iron or nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add the tempeh and cook until the first side starts to brown and the marinade dries up a bit, about 5 minutes. Flip the tempeh over and cook the second side, until it starts to brown, another 5 minutes.

Serve with a drizzle of lemon juice and a sprinkle of sesame seeds.

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