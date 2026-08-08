Dinner Vegan Recipes

Macaroni ‘Cheese’ And Cauliflower Bake (High-Protein)

This high-protein cauliflower mac bake is an awesome cozy dinner

By

2 Minutes Read

macaroni, cheese and cauliflower bake with peas, silken tofu, cauliflower, cashews, nooch and vegan cheese This cauliflower bake can be made gluten-free with gluten-free pasta - Media Credit: Viva's Vegan Recipe Club
Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

This vegan macaroni cheese and cauliflower bake from Viva’s Vegan Recipe Club is a high-protein dinner with pasta, cauliflower, peas, and a blended sauce. The sauce uses silken tofu, plant milk, cashews, miso, mustard, nutritional yeast, garlic, and seasoning. It coats the macaroni and vegetables before the dish goes into the oven.

Cauliflower and peas add vegetables to the bake without making the recipe complicated. The pasta cooks first, then the cauliflower and peas go into the same pan. After draining, everything goes into a baking dish with the sauce. Breadcrumbs and optional vegan cheese go on top before baking.

Read more: Vegan Dum Aloo (Potato Curry)

This macaroni cheese and cauliflower bake serves four and takes about 40 minutes from start to finish. It has 39 grams of protein per serving when made with soya milk, not counting the optional vegan cheese. Serve it for dinner with salad, roasted cherry tomatoes, garlic bread, coleslaw, or steamed vegetables.

This recipe was republished with permission from Viva’s Vegan Recipe Club, and you can find the original recipe here.

Make this mac, ‘cheese’ and cauliflower bake

This vegan dinner uses macaroni, cauliflower, peas, tofu, cashews, miso, nutritional yeast, and breadcrumbs. It is high in protein, serves four, and can be made gluten-free with suitable pasta and breadcrumbs.
macaroni, cheese and cauliflower bake with peas, silken tofu, cauliflower, cashews, nooch and vegan cheese
No ratings yet
Duration39 minutes
Cook Time29 minutes
Prep Time10 minutes
Servings4

Ingredients

  • 300 g/10.5 oz dried macaroni use gluten-free if needed
  • 300 g/10.5 oz cauliflower or broccoli if you prefer, broken into florets
  • 250 g/8.8 oz frozen peas
  • 450 g/15.8 oz silken tofu
  • 150 ml/⅔ cup unsweetened plant milk soya contains the highest protein
  • 150 g/1 cup unsalted cashews
  • 3 tsp white miso paste
  • ¾ tsp cayenne pepper
  • 3 tsp English or Dijon mustard
  • 6 tbsp nutritional yeast
  • 2 cloves garlic roughly chopped
  • ¾ tsp salt
  • ¼ tsp black pepper
  • 150 g/5.2 oz vegan cheese grated (optional – leave out this ingredient if reducing fat)
  • 100 g/3.5 oz breadcrumbs we like panko – use gluten-free if needed
  • Handful of fresh thyme leaves or dried mixed Italian herbs

Instructions

  • Preheat the oven to 200°C/390°F/Gas Mark 6.
  • Add the macaroni to a large saucepan with salted boiling water and bring to the boil.
  • After 4 minutes, add the cauliflower and peas and simmer on medium for a further 6 minutes.
  • Check the macaroni and cauliflower is thoroughly cooked to your desired consistency before draining and setting aside (make sure the cauliflower isn’t mushy).
  • Using a high-speed blender, blitz the tofu, plant milk, cashews, miso, cayenne pepper, mustard, nutritional yeast, garlic, salt and pepper until smooth.
  • Pour the macaroni/cauliflower/peas into a large wide gratin dish, evenly spaced.
  • Pour over the sauce ensuring all the veggies are covered.
  • Sprinkle over the vegan cheese (if using), the breadcrumbs and the thyme leaves followed by a drizzle of olive oil (optional).
  • Place in the oven for 15-20 minutes or until the cheese has melted and the breadcrumbs are golden.

PBN runs a sponsored content model. To explore how you can get featured, please email [email protected] or visit everkinddigital.com

Tagged

cauliflower

high protein

mac and cheese

recipes

vegan recipes

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Viva's Vegan Recipe Club

Viva! is a UK-registered charity which educates people about the realities of factory farming and how it impacts our health, the planet and animals.

More by Viva's Vegan Recipe Club

© 2026 Plant Based News is an award winning mission-led impact media platform covering all things health, environment & animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active