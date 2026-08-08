Macaroni ‘Cheese’ And Cauliflower Bake (High-Protein)

This vegan macaroni cheese and cauliflower bake from Viva’s Vegan Recipe Club is a high-protein dinner with pasta, cauliflower, peas, and a blended sauce. The sauce uses silken tofu, plant milk, cashews, miso, mustard, nutritional yeast, garlic, and seasoning. It coats the macaroni and vegetables before the dish goes into the oven.

Cauliflower and peas add vegetables to the bake without making the recipe complicated. The pasta cooks first, then the cauliflower and peas go into the same pan. After draining, everything goes into a baking dish with the sauce. Breadcrumbs and optional vegan cheese go on top before baking.

Read more: Vegan Dum Aloo (Potato Curry)

This macaroni cheese and cauliflower bake serves four and takes about 40 minutes from start to finish. It has 39 grams of protein per serving when made with soya milk, not counting the optional vegan cheese. Serve it for dinner with salad, roasted cherry tomatoes, garlic bread, coleslaw, or steamed vegetables.

This recipe was republished with permission from Viva’s Vegan Recipe Club, and you can find the original recipe here.

Make this mac, ‘cheese’ and cauliflower bake

This vegan dinner uses macaroni, cauliflower, peas, tofu, cashews, miso, nutritional yeast, and breadcrumbs. It is high in protein, serves four, and can be made gluten-free with suitable pasta and breadcrumbs. No ratings yet Duration 39 minutes mins Cook Time 29 minutes mins Prep Time 10 minutes mins Servings 4 Ingredients 300 g/10.5 oz dried macaroni use gluten-free if needed

300 g/10.5 oz cauliflower or broccoli if you prefer, broken into florets

250 g/8.8 oz frozen peas

450 g/15.8 oz silken tofu

150 ml/⅔ cup unsweetened plant milk soya contains the highest protein

150 g/1 cup unsalted cashews

3 tsp white miso paste

¾ tsp cayenne pepper

3 tsp English or Dijon mustard

6 tbsp nutritional yeast

2 cloves garlic roughly chopped

¾ tsp salt

¼ tsp black pepper

150 g/5.2 oz vegan cheese grated (optional – leave out this ingredient if reducing fat)

100 g/3.5 oz breadcrumbs we like panko – use gluten-free if needed

Handful of fresh thyme leaves or dried mixed Italian herbs Instructions Preheat the oven to 200°C/390°F/Gas Mark 6.

Add the macaroni to a large saucepan with salted boiling water and bring to the boil.

After 4 minutes, add the cauliflower and peas and simmer on medium for a further 6 minutes.

Check the macaroni and cauliflower is thoroughly cooked to your desired consistency before draining and setting aside (make sure the cauliflower isn’t mushy).

Using a high-speed blender, blitz the tofu, plant milk, cashews, miso, cayenne pepper, mustard, nutritional yeast, garlic, salt and pepper until smooth.

Pour the macaroni/cauliflower/peas into a large wide gratin dish, evenly spaced.

Pour over the sauce ensuring all the veggies are covered.

Sprinkle over the vegan cheese (if using), the breadcrumbs and the thyme leaves followed by a drizzle of olive oil (optional).

Place in the oven for 15-20 minutes or until the cheese has melted and the breadcrumbs are golden.

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