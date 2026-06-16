X
Dinner Vegan Recipes

Lemon Fennel Tagliatelle With Buttery Crumbs

Make this pasta for a quick and cozy dinner

By

2 Minutes Read

Lemon Fennel Tagliatelle with Buttery Crumbs, vegan cream and shallots Whip up this creamy and tangy comfort food dinner for an easy weeknight meal - Media Credit: Romy London
Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

This lemon fennel tagliatelle with buttery crumbs turns a few simple ingredients into a dinner that feels a little special without taking all evening. Roasted fennel brings sweetness to the dish, while lemon keeps everything fresh and bright. Vegan cream creates a smooth sauce that coats the pasta, and crisp buttery breadcrumbs add crunch on top.

In this recipe, Romy London pairs caramelized fennel with tagliatelle for a dinner that lands somewhere between comfort food and date-night cooking. Lemon zest lifts the richness from the cream, while ground fennel adds another layer of flavor. The buttery panko topping changes the texture of the dish and gives every forkful a little contrast.

Read more: One-Pot Tomato, Spinach, And Chickpea Filo Pie

The whole meal comes together in around thirty-five minutes, which keeps it realistic for busy evenings. Lemon slices and fennel fronds finish everything off and add freshness right at the end. Serve it while the breadcrumbs still have crunch.

This recipe was republished with permission from Romy London.

Prep the lemon fennel tagliatelle

This lemon fennel tagliatelle combines roasted fennel, vegan cream, and lemon in a quick comfort food pasta dinner. The buttery breadcrumb topping adds texture while fennel and lemon keep the dish bright and balanced.
Lemon Fennel Tagliatelle with Buttery Crumbs, vegan cream and shallots
No ratings yet
Duration35 minutes
Cook Time25 minutes
Prep Time10 minutes
Servings2

Ingredients

  • Large fennel bulb cut into wedges
  • Olive oil
  • Salt and pepper
  • 250 g tagliatelle pasta
  • 2 tbsp vegan butter
  • 2 shallots finely chopped
  • Zest of 1 lemon
  • ½ cup panko breadcrumbs
  • ½ cup vegan heavy cream
  • 1 tsp ground fennel
  • Lemon slices for serving
  • Fennel fronds for garnish

Instructions

  • Roast the fennel: Preheat the grill to high heat. Place the fennel wedges on a lined baking tray, drizzle with olive oil, and season with salt and pepper. Grill for 15-20 minutes until tender and caramelized. Set aside.
  • Cook the pasta: Cook the tagliatelle until al dente. Reserve ½ cup of pasta water, then drain.
  • Make the buttery crumbs: In a large skillet, melt the vegan butter and sauté the shallots until translucent. Add the lemon zest and panko breadcrumbs, then cook until golden and crispy. Season with salt and pepper, then set aside.
  • Make the sauce: In the same skillet, pour in the vegan cream and stir in the ground fennel. Warm over medium heat. Add the roasted fennel wedges, tearing them into smaller pieces as you go.
  • Bring it together: Add a splash of reserved pasta water to loosen the sauce to your preferred consistency. Add the cooked tagliatelle and toss until evenly coated.
  • Serve: Divide between bowls and top with the crispy lemon butter crumbs. Finish with lemon slices and a sprinkle of fennel fronds.

PBN runs a sponsored content model. To explore how you can get featured, please email [email protected] or visit everkinddigital.com

Tagged

comfort food

lemon

pasta

recipes

vegan recipes

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Romina Callwitz

Romina Callwitz, better known as Romy, is the food photographer, recipe developer and blogger behind Romy London, where she shares her favorite indulgent vegan recipes with a healthy twist!

More by Romina Callwitz

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
T 02033254288
E: [email protected]
W: impressorg.com/complaints
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2026 Plant Based News is an award winning mission-led impact media platform covering all things health, environment & animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active