This lemon fennel tagliatelle with buttery crumbs turns a few simple ingredients into a dinner that feels a little special without taking all evening. Roasted fennel brings sweetness to the dish, while lemon keeps everything fresh and bright. Vegan cream creates a smooth sauce that coats the pasta, and crisp buttery breadcrumbs add crunch on top.

In this recipe, Romy London pairs caramelized fennel with tagliatelle for a dinner that lands somewhere between comfort food and date-night cooking. Lemon zest lifts the richness from the cream, while ground fennel adds another layer of flavor. The buttery panko topping changes the texture of the dish and gives every forkful a little contrast.

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The whole meal comes together in around thirty-five minutes, which keeps it realistic for busy evenings. Lemon slices and fennel fronds finish everything off and add freshness right at the end. Serve it while the breadcrumbs still have crunch.

This recipe was republished with permission from Romy London.

Prep the lemon fennel tagliatelle

This lemon fennel tagliatelle combines roasted fennel, vegan cream, and lemon in a quick comfort food pasta dinner. The buttery breadcrumb topping adds texture while fennel and lemon keep the dish bright and balanced. No ratings yet Duration 35 minutes mins Cook Time 25 minutes mins Prep Time 10 minutes mins Servings 2 Ingredients Large fennel bulb cut into wedges

Olive oil

Salt and pepper

250 g tagliatelle pasta

2 tbsp vegan butter

2 shallots finely chopped

Zest of 1 lemon

½ cup panko breadcrumbs

½ cup vegan heavy cream

1 tsp ground fennel

Lemon slices for serving

Fennel fronds for garnish Instructions Roast the fennel: Preheat the grill to high heat. Place the fennel wedges on a lined baking tray, drizzle with olive oil, and season with salt and pepper. Grill for 15-20 minutes until tender and caramelized. Set aside.

Cook the pasta: Cook the tagliatelle until al dente. Reserve ½ cup of pasta water, then drain.

Make the buttery crumbs: In a large skillet, melt the vegan butter and sauté the shallots until translucent. Add the lemon zest and panko breadcrumbs, then cook until golden and crispy. Season with salt and pepper, then set aside.

Make the sauce: In the same skillet, pour in the vegan cream and stir in the ground fennel. Warm over medium heat. Add the roasted fennel wedges, tearing them into smaller pieces as you go.

Bring it together: Add a splash of reserved pasta water to loosen the sauce to your preferred consistency. Add the cooked tagliatelle and toss until evenly coated.

Serve: Divide between bowls and top with the crispy lemon butter crumbs. Finish with lemon slices and a sprinkle of fennel fronds.

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