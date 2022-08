First, prepare Sumeshi (vinegared sushi rice) using my recipe. Alternatively, use your favorite go-to vinegared sushi rice recipe.

While rice is cooking, start preparing the king oyster mushroom “fish.” Trim off the top and the bottom of the mushrooms to make into about 4 in (10 cm) length. Next, slice them lengthwise into 0.3-0.5 in (8.5 -10 mm) thickness rectangles. Also, trim the sides if you like. Then, score diagonally on both sides of each sliced mushroom. Be sure not to go too deep otherwise it will break apart.

Cook the mushrooms. Heat up a frying pan at medium to medium high heat (non-stick surface would be recommended for preventing from sticking.) Pour neutral oil and cook the mushrooms about 2-3 minutes on each side until golden brown. Try not to move them too much for better coloring. Remove from the pan and lay them flat in a single layer on a large plate or something similar. While still warm, season with soy sauce and toasted sesame oil. Set aside to marinate until the sumeshi (vinegared sushi rice) is done.

Once the sumeshi is done (it should be cooled down to resembling the body temperature), start assembling. Damp your hands and grab a small amount of rice in one hand. Toss and roll gently to form an oval shape (don’t squeeze!) Place the marinated mushroom “fish” on top. Shape it again with a gentle pressure. Repeat the process.