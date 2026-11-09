Golden Rice With Za’atar-Roasted Chickpeas & Broccoli

This golden rice with za’atar-roasted chickpeas and broccoli makes an easy, nourishing dinner for busy days. Turmeric and cumin give the rice its golden color and warm, earthy flavor. Roasted chickpeas add a hearty bite, while broccoli brings freshness and fiber. A creamy tahini-dill sauce ties everything together.

The recipe comes from Sadia Badiei’s Simply Plants and takes just 35 minutes to prepare. While the chickpeas and broccoli roast, the rice simmers on the stove. You can use that time to whisk together the tahini sauce, keeping the whole meal manageable. Za’atar adds a fragrant, herby note to the roasted vegetables, while pickled red onions bring a tangy finish.

Read more: Miso-Mustard Tempeh With Roasted Baby Bok Choy

Chickpeas add plant-based protein, and broccoli gives fiber, making this a well-rounded option for lunch or dinner. Serve the golden rice in bowls, topped with the roasted vegetables, a generous drizzle of tahini-dill sauce, and pickled onions. It’s a colorful, flavorful meal that fits easily into a weeknight routine and works well for meal prep, too.

Reprinted with permission from Simply Plants by Sadia Badiei. Copyright © 2026 Pick Up Limes B.V. Published by Clarkson Potter, a division of Penguin Random House, LLC. Photographs copyright © 2026 Pick Up Limes B.V.

Try this golden rice recipe

This golden rice bowl combines za’atar-roasted chickpeas and broccoli with turmeric-spiced rice, creamy tahini-dill sauce, and tangy pickled onions. Ready in 35 minutes, it’s an easy vegan dinner with plant-based protein and fiber. No ratings yet Duration 35 minutes mins Cook Time 25 minutes mins Prep Time 10 minutes mins Servings 3 Ingredients 1 medium broccoli cut into florets

1 15-ounce can chickpeas drained and rinsed

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons za’atar spice mix

Fine sea salt

1 cup long-grain white rice rinsed

1¼ cups plus 3 tablespoons water

¾ teaspoon ground cumin

½ teaspoon ground turmeric

Pinch of freshly ground black pepper

⅓ cup tahini see Heads-Up

Juice of 1 lemon

1 garlic clove crushed to a paste

3 tablespoons fresh dill finely chopped

1 tablespoon agave or maple syrup

½ cup pickled red onions Instructions Preheat the oven to 400°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Place the broccoli and chickpeas on the prepared baking sheet. Drizzle with the oil, za’atar, and ½ teaspoon salt. Toss to coat.

Roast for 18 to 22 minutes, until lightly browned.

In a medium saucepan, combine the rice, 1¼ cups water, cumin, turmeric, pepper, and ½ teaspoon salt. Cover and bring to a boil. Reduce to a gentle simmer and cook for 12 to 15 minutes, until the water is absorbed. Let sit, covered, for 5 minutes before fluffing.

In a small bowl, combine the tahini, lemon juice, garlic, dill, agave, the remaining 3 tablespoons water, and ⅛ teaspoon salt. Mix until smooth. The mixture might look thin at first, but keep mixing as it will continue to thicken. Taste and add more salt if desired.

Serve the golden rice topped with roasted broccoli and chickpeas. Garnish with pickled onion and finish with a drizzle of tahini-dill sauce. HEADS-UP: As always, I recommend golden tahini made from roasted sesame seeds, as its deeper, nuttier flavor really elevates the sauce compared to the paler kind made from raw seeds.

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