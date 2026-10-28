This vegan eggplant Parmesan soup brings the familiar flavors of the popular American Italian-inspired dish to a warming bowl of tomato soup. Tender eggplant, crushed tomatoes, and garlic create a rich, savory base, while Italian seasoning adds classic herbal notes. Nutritional yeast brings extra depth to the broth, giving this plant-based soup plenty of flavor.

Homemade sourdough croutons make a lovely addition to the soup. Tossed with olive oil and garlic powder, they bake until golden and crisp. Their crunch contrasts with the soft eggplant and rich tomato broth. You can also adjust the consistency with extra vegetable broth, depending on whether you prefer a thicker soup or a lighter texture.

Read more: How To Make This Game-Changing Vegan Lasagna Soup

This eggplant Parmesan soup comes from Isa Chandra Moskowitz’s The 29-Minute Vegan. Serve it for dinner with fresh basil, a drizzle of olive oil, and a pinch of red pepper flakes. The optional cashew-based mozzarella sauce adds a creamy finish, bringing another familiar element of eggplant Parmesan to the bowl. It’s a cozy, flavor-packed dinner for evenings when you want something warm and comforting.

Reprinted from The 29- Minute Vegan: Real Food, Real Vibes, Anytime, published by Abrams. Text copyright © 2026 Isa Chandra Moskowitz, Photographs copyright © 2026 Anna Sergeeva, Cover © 2026 Abrams

Cozy eggplant parmesan soup method

This vegan eggplant Parmesan soup combines tender eggplant, tomatoes, garlic, and Italian herbs in a savory broth. Serve it with crispy garlic sourdough croutons, fresh basil, and optional cashew mozzarella sauce for a comforting dinner. No ratings yet Servings 4 Ingredients For the soup: 1 medium globe eggplant about 1 pound/455 g

3 tablespoons olive oil

½ teaspoon plus a big pinch of salt

5 cloves garlic

½ cup (50 g) plain breadcrumbs

¼ cup (34 g) nutritional yeast

1 28-ounce/794 g can crushed tomatoes with basil

2 tablespoons tomato paste

2 cups (480 ml) vegetable broth, plus more to thin as needed

1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

1½ teaspoons Italian seasoning For the rustic croutons: 6 ounces sourdough bread about ¼ of a standard unsliced loaf

2 tablespoons olive oil

½ teaspoon garlic powder

¼ teaspoon salt For garnish: Mozzy sauce recipe below, optional

Olive oil

Fresh basil leaves

Red pepper flakes For the mozzy sauce: 1 cup (120 g) raw whole cashews

3 tablespoons nutritional yeast

1 tablespoon mellow white miso

½ teaspoon salt Instructions Preheat the oven to 375ºF (190ºC) for the croutons.

Preheat a soup pot over medium heat. Cut the eggplant into 1-inch (2.5 cm) pieces, discarding the stem. Add it to the pan with a drizzle of oil and a big pinch of salt and give it a stir with a wooden spoon to coat. Cook to soften for about 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. In the meantime, mince the garlic.

Add breadcrumbs and garlic to the eggplant and toss to coat again. Cook for about 3 more minutes, until the breadcrumbs are toasty and the garlic is aromatic. Add the nutritional yeast and toss for 30 seconds or so to toast it.

Pour in the crushed tomatoes, then stir in the tomato paste, making sure it’s fully incorporated. Add the vegetable broth, vinegar, Italian seasoning, and remaining ½ teaspoon of salt. Cover, bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to medium-low. Simmer for 10 to 15 minutes, until the eggplant is tender but not totally falling apart. Add up to an extra cup of broth or water to thin while it cooks.

Meanwhile, make the croutons: Pull the bread apart into roughly ½- to 1-inch (12 mm to 2.5 cm) pieces with your fingers. In a medium bowl, mix the bread pieces, oil, garlic powder, and salt until evenly coated. Spread on a baking sheet in a single layer. Bake for 8 minutes, or until the croutons are light golden brown and crispy.

Add more vegetable broth to the soup, as desired, to reach your preferred thickness. Ladle into bowls and top with croutons and mozz, if using. Finish with a drizzle of oil, fresh basil, plus a sprinkle of red pepper flakes. For the mozzy sauce: Combine the cashews, nutritional yeast, miso, salt, and ¾ cup (180 ml) water in a high – speed blender and blend until smooth.

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