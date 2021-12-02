In this recipe two types of lentils are used, one to thicken the sauce and the other to add texture. They make this dish hearty so it will keep you full up for hours.
Ingredients
- 3 large carrots cut into bitesize pieces
- 2 sticks celery finely sliced
- 1 large onion finely sliced
- 200 g cavolo nero leaves removed from stems and roughly chopped
- 1 c green or brown lentils
- 1/2 c split red lentils
- 3-4 T spice mix*
- 1 T stock powder
- 2 t ground turmeric
- Salt to taste
- 2 tins 400g each of chopped tomatoes
- 4 T creamed coconut
*Ingredients (spice mix)
- I make the spice mix in advance and store it in my spice cupboard. Note that in the recipe you do not need to use all of the spice mix just 3-4 tablespoons depending on how spicy you want it to be.
- 8 T coriander seeds
- 8 T dried chillies
- 1 T black peppercorns
- 1 T cumin seeds
- 1/2 t fenugreek seeds
- 1/2 t mustard seeds
- – all the above is toasted
- 2 T split red lentils
- 1/4 cinnamon stick
- 1/2 t turmeric
– grind all of the ingredients to a fine powder, I use a nutri-bullet type blender for this
Instructions
- Put all of the ingredients for the one pot into a large saucepan. Put the lid on and turn the heat to medium – high.
- Once the food is bubbling remove the lid and allow it to simmer until the carrots and lentils are cooked through. This should take around 30-40 minutes but it depends on the type of green lentils you use as some take longer to cook.
This recipe was republished with permission from The Vegan Chef School. Find the original recipe here.