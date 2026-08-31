These curried amaranth patties make a vegan dinner with amaranth, beans, greens, oats, cilantro, chia seeds, and Indian spices. Amaranth is a tiny grain that cooks into a thick mixture. Here, it helps the patties hold together and adds a whole-grain base.

Onion, garlic, spinach or chard, and beans give the mixture plenty of texture. Chia seeds bind the ingredients, while oats or breadcrumbs help shape the patties. Chili powder, coriander, ginger, cumin, turmeric, garam masala, and red pepper flakes add warm spice. The patties bake until firm and dark golden brown, so they hold their shape on the plate.

Read more: Vegan One-Pot Oven Dumplings

Linda Tyler includes this recipe in The Plant-Based Anti-Inflammatory Cookbook. Serve these curried amaranth patties with rice, curry sauce, or chutney for dinner. You can also crumble them into an Indian-inspired bowl or put them on buns with chutney mixed into plant-based mayonnaise. They keep in the fridge for about a week and freeze well.

This recipe was reprinted with permission from Linda Tyler of Gracious Vegan and excerpted from The Plant-Based Anti-Inflammatory Cookbook. You can find her website here and her YouTube channel here.

Make your own curried amaranth patties

These vegan patties use amaranth, beans, greens, oats, chia seeds, cilantro, and Indian spices. They make a freezer-friendly dinner that you can serve with rice, chutney, curry sauce, or in a bowl. No ratings yet Servings 9 large cakes Ingredients 1¼ cup water divided

½ cup uncooked amaranth

1 tablespoon chia seeds ground in a small blender, coffee grinder, or spice grinder

1 small red yellow, or white onion, diced (about 1 cup)

4 cloves garlic chopped

1 cup spinach or Swiss chard chopped

1 15-ounce can small red, kidney, or black beans, drained and rinsed

⅓ cup quick-cooking oats or dried whole-grain breadcrumbs

⅓ cup fresh cilantro chopped

1 tablespoon chili powder or 1 or more teaspoons Kashmiri chili powder

2 teaspoons coriander

1½ teaspoons fresh ginger finely chopped

1 teaspoon cumin

1 teaspoon turmeric

1 teaspoon garam masala

¼ teaspoon salt or to taste

Pinch red pepper flakes or to taste Instructions Preheat the oven: Preheat the oven to 425°F. Line a sheet pan with parchment paper or a silicone mat.

Cook the amaranth: In a medium saucepan, stir together 1 cup water and amaranth and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to low, cover, and simmer until the amaranth is tender and very thick (thicker than oatmeal), 15–20 minutes. Remove from heat and set aside.

Prep the chia seeds: In a small bowl, fork-whisk ¼ cup water and the chia seeds together. The mixture will be very thick. Set aside.

Water sauté the vegetables: While the amaranth is cooking, water sauté the onion and garlic in a medium skillet until the onion is soft and transparent, 8–10 minutes. Add the spinach or chard to the skillet and stir until wilted, 1–2 minutes. Turn off the heat and set aside.

Combine everything and bake: Put the beans in a large mixing bowl and mash them lightly with a potato masher or pastry cutter. Add the cooked amaranth, the chia seed mixture, the skillet mixture, and all remaining ingredients, stirring until everything is well incorporated.

For large patties, form 3–4 inch disks (fairly thin) with your hands; for small patties, make them 2 inches wide. The mixture will be sticky—wet your hands if needed. Lay the patties on the lined pan.

Bake for 20 minutes, then flip them over and bake 15 minutes more or until firm and dark golden brown.

The amaranth patties are ready to serve. They will last in the refrigerator for about a week. They freeze well.

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