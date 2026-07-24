These no-yeast crispy bottom vegetable buns combine a soft dough with a crisp sesame-coated base. Unlike many traditional buns, the dough does not need yeast or time to rise. Hot water creates a tender dough that is easy to work with and cooks up soft inside while developing a golden crust on the outside.

The filling combines mashed tofu, green beans, carrot, and fresh cilantro. White pepper and sesame oil add flavor without overpowering the vegetables. This recipe is from WooHeng Chia’s cookbook The Vegan Asian Kitchen. The filling stays simple, but the different textures make each bite interesting. The tofu adds substance, while the vegetables bring freshness and crunch.

Read more: Tofu Katsu Curry

After shaping, the buns get coated in toasted sesame seeds before hitting the pan. They first fry until crisp, then steam until cooked through. That two-step cooking method creates the contrast that makes these buns stand out. Serve them warm with soy sauce, black vinegar, and ginger, or a spoonful of chili oil. They work well as a snack, light meal, or part of a larger dim sum spread.

This recipe is from THE VEGAN ASIAN KITCHEN: 100+ Plant-Based Recipes Inspired by Malaysia, China, Thailand, and Beyond by WoonHeng Chia | 9780593543290 | Hardcover/Paper-over-Board, no jacket | 6/2/2026 | $35.00 | Avery

Prepare your crispy bottom vegetable buns

These no-yeast crispy bottom vegetable buns pair a soft dough with a crunchy sesame crust and a savory vegetable filling. Tofu, green beans, and carrot add texture, while pan-frying and steaming create crisp bottoms and tender centers. No ratings yet Servings 0 Ingredients For the dough: 2½ cups (300 g) all-purpose flour plus more for dusting

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

¾ cup (180 ml) boiling water

½ cup (70 g )toasted sesame seeds (can be a mix of black and white) For the filling: One 14- to 16-ounce (390 to 450 g) package firm tofu pressed and mashed

2 teaspoons cooking oil

8 ounces (250 g) green beans, cut into ⅛-inch (3 mm) dice (about 2 cups)

1 small carrot (80 g), finely chopped

Handful of fresh cilantro finely chopped

1 teaspoon kosher salt plus more as needed

½ teaspoon ground white pepper plus more as needed

1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil For pan-frying: Cooking oil For serving (choose one): Chopped scallions and soy sauce

Slivered fresh ginger and Chinkiang vinegar

Chile sauce Instructions Make the dough: In a large bowl, combine the flour and salt. Make a well in the center and carefully pour in the boiling water. Stir the mixture with a spatula or chopsticks until it forms shaggy flakes. Once cool enough to handle, knead the dough in the bowl for 3 to 5 minutes to incorporate all the flour. If the dough feels too dry, add 1 tablespoon of cool water at a time. Turn the dough out onto a clean surface and knead until smooth and taut, 10 to 12 minutes. Cover with a bowl or damp towel and let rest for 30 minutes.

Prepare the filling: While the dough is resting, place the tofu in a nut milk bag or over a mesh strainer and squeeze out as much liquid as possible. Transfer the drained, mashed tofu to a large bowl.

Heat the oil in a large skillet or nonstick pan over medium-high heat. Sauté the green beans for about 2 minutes, until crisp-tender and darkened in color. Transfer them to the bowl with the tofu. Add the carrot and cilantro, then season with the salt, white pepper, and sesame oil. Fold and mash the filling into a paste, adjusting the seasoning as needed. The mixture should be slightly saltier than you would eat on its own.

Assemble the buns: Divide the filling into ten equal portions. Roll each portion into a ball with your palms, then flatten into a patty. Keep the patties covered until ready to use.

Turn the rested dough onto a lightly floured surface and knead for about 2 minutes until smooth. Roll the dough into a thick log and divide it into ten equal portions, about 45 to 50 g each. Keep the dough portions covered with a damp towel while you work.

Take one portion of dough and flatten it into a round disc with your palm. Using a rolling pin, roll the edges toward the center, pressing back and forth while turning the dough with your nondominant hand, until the wrapper is 4½ inches (11 cm) in diameter. Leave a quarter-sized “belly” in the center to hold the filling. Place a heaping tablespoon of filling in the center, leaving a ¾-inch (2 cm) border of dough around it. Pinch the edges together around the filling like closing a pouch, sealing tightly with a final pinch.

Prepare one plate with water and another with toasted sesame seeds. Lightly dab the smooth side of each bun in water, then press it into the sesame seeds. Place the bun on a floured surface. Repeat with the remaining dough and filling.

Pan-fry the buns: Heat a large skillet (about 12 inches / 30.5 cm) over medium heat. Add 1 tablespoon of oil, or enough to coat the bottom of the pan. Arrange the buns sesame-side down in the pan.

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