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Dinner Vegan Recipes

Creamy Squash And Blue Cheese Pasta

Squash and vegan blue cheese make this pasta flavorful and creamy

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2 Minutes Read

Creamy Squash And Blue Cheese Pasta with vegan blue cheese alternative and hazelnuts Use your preferred squash in this pasta - Media Credit: Jay&Joy
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This creamy squash and blue cheese pasta is an easy vegan dinner that comes together with simple steps and familiar ingredients. Roasted squash forms the base of the sauce, giving it a smooth texture and a natural sweetness. Blended with plant-based cream, it creates a thick, coatable sauce that works well with spaghetti. A vegan blue cheese alternative adds a sharp, salty contrast that balances the squash without overpowering it.

The recipe keeps things straightforward. Roast the squash until soft, then blend it into a purée. Warm it with cream, garlic, and nutmeg, and stir until the cheese melts into the sauce. Once combined, the sauce coats the pasta evenly, especially with a splash of pasta water to loosen it slightly. This keeps the texture smooth without making it too heavy.

Read more: Cream Of Pumpkin Gnocchi With Vegan Cheese

Finish the dish with extra pieces of the cheese alternative, roasted hazelnuts, and fresh sage. It works well for a quick dinner but still feels complete and well put together.

Whipping up the squash and blue cheese pasta

This creamy squash and blue cheese pasta is an easy vegan dinner with a smooth roasted squash sauce, balanced by a sharp cheese alternative and simple toppings.
Creamy Squash And Blue Cheese Pasta with vegan blue cheese alternative and hazelnuts
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Duration1 hour 5 minutes
Cook Time35 minutes
Prep Time30 minutes
Servings2

Ingredients

Squash Cream
  • 300 g squash flesh peeled and deseeded
  • 150 g plant-based cooking cream
  • 1 ‘Jeanne’ Jay&Joy blue cheese alternative
  • 1 clove of garlic pressed
  • 1 pinch ground nutmeg
  • Salt and pepper
  • Olive oil
Spaghetti
  • 200 g spaghetti
  • Pieces of Jeanne
  • Roasted hazelnuts
  • Fresh sage leaves

Instructions

  • Preheat the oven to 200°C (390°F) and line a baking tray with parchment paper.
  • Peel the squash, remove the seeds and fibrous parts, and cut the flesh into cubes. Place the cubes on the baking tray, drizzle with olive oil, and toss to coat.
  • Bake for 20–25 minutes, until the squash is very tender.
  • Transfer the cooked squash to a blender and blend until you get a very smooth purée.
  • In a saucepan, combine the plant-based cream, the Jeanne cut into pieces, the pressed garlic, and the nutmeg. Heat over medium heat, stirring, until the Jeanne melts.
  • Add the squash purée. Mix and let cook over low heat for 2 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Remove from heat and set aside.
  • Cook the spaghetti until al dente. Drain, reserving a little of the cooking water.
  • Immediately pour the squash cream over the pasta and mix. Add a bit of the pasta cooking water to loosen the sauce and achieve a smooth, creamy coating consistency.
  • Serve the pasta on plates. Top with pieces of Jeanne, roasted hazelnuts, and fresh sage leaves. Enjoy!

Find out more information about the Jay&Joy cheeses here.

Read more: Try This Heart-Healthy Blueberry Pizza

Tagged

butternut squash

cheese

comfort food

pasta

recipes

vegan recipes

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