Jump to Recipe Print Recipe
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Vegan corn ribs with creamy smoky chipotle aioli dipping sauce!
Duration50 mins
Cook Time30 mins
Prep Time20 mins
Servings4 people

Ingredients

  • Ingredients for the corn “ribs”
  • 4 corn on the cobs cut into 16 ribs
  • 3 tbsp olive oil + extra if needed
  • 2 tbsp lime juice
  • 2 tsp garlic powder
  • 2 tsp paprika
  • Pink Himalyan salt and black pepper to taste
  • Ingredients for the smoky chipotle aioli
  • 1 cup raw cashews soaked for 4 hours or overnight
  • ½ cup water
  • ¼ cup lemon juice
  • 1 tsp onion powder
  • 1 tsp garlic powder
  • ½ apple cider vinegar with “the Mother”
  • ¼ tsp chipotle paste
  • 1/8 tsp ground white pepper
  • ¼ tsp white miso optional
  • Pinch of Pink Himalayan salt
  • Serving suggestion:
  • Serve corn ribs with smoky chipotle aioli and freshly chopped parsley

Instructions

  • Method for the corn “ribs”
  • Be very careful cutting the corn, it takes some practise and you may need to use a few different knives until you get the hang of it. Stand the corn vertically upright and slice straight through the core, then slice again so you have 4 pieces of corn. Repeat until all the corn has been cut. Mix together the remaining ingredients in a bowl and dip the corn ribs into the marinade, cover generously. I used my Air Fryer on high at 204C for 12-15 minutes to make these but they can easily be baked as well in a preheated oven at 180C for 25-30 minutes. Once cooked they will naturally curve and bend to their desired shape.
  • Method for the smoky chipotle aioli
  • Combine all the ingredients together in a blender or Nutribullet and blend until smooth and creamy.
This recipe was republished with permission from Mira Weiner.
Find the original recipe here.

Mira Weiner

Mira Weiner is an entrepreneur, food consultant and plant based advocate. Mira is passionate about conscious living, plant based nourishment and holistic healing. She’s a networker, creative cook and country pumpkin who hopes to inspire people to eat more plants which is better for the planet, animals and our bodies. She’s used a combo of plant based nourishment and holistic therapies to kick start her healing journey with adrenal fatigue, burn out and anxiety. Mira is an original creative and loves recreating beautiful replacements for some of her favourite dishes that heal instead of...