Vegan corn ribs with creamy smoky chipotle aioli dipping sauce!
Ingredients
- Ingredients for the corn “ribs”
- 4 corn on the cobs cut into 16 ribs
- 3 tbsp olive oil + extra if needed
- 2 tbsp lime juice
- 2 tsp garlic powder
- 2 tsp paprika
- Pink Himalyan salt and black pepper to taste
- Ingredients for the smoky chipotle aioli
- 1 cup raw cashews soaked for 4 hours or overnight
- ½ cup water
- ¼ cup lemon juice
- 1 tsp onion powder
- 1 tsp garlic powder
- ½ apple cider vinegar with “the Mother”
- ¼ tsp chipotle paste
- 1/8 tsp ground white pepper
- ¼ tsp white miso optional
- Pinch of Pink Himalayan salt
- Serving suggestion:
- Serve corn ribs with smoky chipotle aioli and freshly chopped parsley
Instructions
- Method for the corn “ribs”
- Be very careful cutting the corn, it takes some practise and you may need to use a few different knives until you get the hang of it. Stand the corn vertically upright and slice straight through the core, then slice again so you have 4 pieces of corn. Repeat until all the corn has been cut. Mix together the remaining ingredients in a bowl and dip the corn ribs into the marinade, cover generously. I used my Air Fryer on high at 204C for 12-15 minutes to make these but they can easily be baked as well in a preheated oven at 180C for 25-30 minutes. Once cooked they will naturally curve and bend to their desired shape.
- Method for the smoky chipotle aioli
- Combine all the ingredients together in a blender or Nutribullet and blend until smooth and creamy.
This recipe was republished with permission from Mira Weiner. Find the original recipe here.