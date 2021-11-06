Be very careful cutting the corn, it takes some practise and you may need to use a few different knives until you get the hang of it. Stand the corn vertically upright and slice straight through the core, then slice again so you have 4 pieces of corn. Repeat until all the corn has been cut. Mix together the remaining ingredients in a bowl and dip the corn ribs into the marinade, cover generously. I used my Air Fryer on high at 204C for 12-15 minutes to make these but they can easily be baked as well in a preheated oven at 180C for 25-30 minutes. Once cooked they will naturally curve and bend to their desired shape.