Ingredients
- 1 onion finely diced
- 3 cloves garlic finely chopped
- ½ tsp chilli powder
- 2 tsp cumin seeds
- 1 tsp cinnamon
- 1 tsp ground coriander
- 1 tsp smoked paprika
- 1½ sticks celery sliced
- 1½ medium carrots peeled and sliced
- 1 red pepper cored and sliced
- 400 ml tin brown or green lentils drained and rinsed
- 1 tin black beans drained and rinsed
- 500 ml passata
- 1 tbsp syrup eg agave, maple etc – optional or dark brown sugar
- Juice 1 lime
- 180-300 ml stong vegan stock
- 2 tsp cocoa or cacao powder OR 2-3 squares of dark vegan chocolate
Instructions
- Fry the onion until soft.
- Add the garlic and fry for a further minute. Pop in the spices then cook for another minute.
- Add the celery, carrots and red pepper and cook for 7-10 minutes, stirring frequently.
- Add the passata and the minimum amount of stock and stir in. Cook for about 10-15 minutes on a simmer or until the vegetables have softened.
- Add the lentils and beans. Stir again, adding more stock if needed.
- Add the cocoa, cacao or chocolate, the syrup (or sugar) and lime juice. Cook for another five minutes. Taste and add more stock powder, salt, syrup or lime juice if necessary.
