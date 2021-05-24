Reading Time: < 1 minute
A protein packed, creamy and delicious pasta dish to help you Perform Like An Animal! Brought to by VIVOLIFE.
Ingredients
- 2 cups butternut squash chopped
- 1 potato medium
- 200 g macaroni pasta
- 1/3 cup nutritional yeast
- 1/2 lemon juice of
- 1/2 tsp mustard
- 1 tbsp VIVOLIFE unflavored protein
- 1 tsp garlic powder
- 1/2 tsp onion powder
- salt
- pepper
Instructions
-
Boil or steam the potato and squash until cooked.
-
Cook the pasta for required time, drain, and save 1/2 cup of the water.
-
Transfer cooked potato and squash to a high speed blender and add the remaining ingredients and the leftover pasta water. Blend until completely smooth.
-
Combine the pasta with the sauce in a pan and cook through.
-
Serve and enjoy!