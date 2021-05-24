Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A protein packed, creamy and delicious pasta dish to help you Perform Like An Animal! Brought to by VIVOLIFE.
Duration45 mins
Cook Time40 mins
Prep Time5 mins
Servings2 servings

Ingredients

  • 2 cups butternut squash chopped
  • 1 potato medium
  • 200 g macaroni pasta
  • 1/3 cup nutritional yeast
  • 1/2 lemon juice of
  • 1/2 tsp mustard
  • 1 tbsp VIVOLIFE unflavored protein
  • 1 tsp garlic powder
  • 1/2 tsp onion powder
  • salt
  • pepper

Instructions

  • Boil or steam the potato and squash until cooked.
  • Cook the pasta for required time, drain, and save 1/2 cup of the water.
  • Transfer cooked potato and squash to a high speed blender and add the remaining ingredients and the leftover pasta water. Blend until completely smooth.
  • Combine the pasta with the sauce in a pan and cook through.
  • Serve and enjoy!
This recipe is sponsored by VIVO.

Sign up to Vivolife’s FREE 6-week Perform Like An Animal Programme with workouts, recipes, meal plans and more here.

VIVOLIFE

Sign up to Vivolife’s FREE 6-week Perform Like An Animal Programme with workouts, recipes, meal plans and more at plnt.news/vivo! VIVO’s mission is simple - to make 100% plant-based health and fitness products, to help you look and feel awesome without costing the earth.