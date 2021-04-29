Reading Time: < 1 minute
Looking for a burger with a healthy kick? Grab your favorite ranch dressing and buffalo sauce! The cauliflower is the star here!
Ingredients
- 1 head cauliflower
- 1/4 cup almond milk
- 1/2 tsp garlic powder
- 1/2 tsp paprika
- 1/4 cup bread crumbs
- 1/4 cup buffalo sauce
- 2 buns
- 1 tbsp vegan ranch
- 1/4 tsp salt
- 1/4 tsp pepper
Instructions
Preheat your oven to 350o F.
Cut the green leaves off your cauliflower, place it stem side on the cutting board and cut down the middle creating two equal halves. Cut a 1-inch section off each of the cauliflower halves creating a “cauliflower steak”.
Mix the spices and almond milk together and coat both pieces of cauliflower with the mixture. Next, coat each piece of cauliflower with your breadcrumbs and shake off any extra.
Roast in the oven for approximately 20 minutes, turning halfway through.
At the 20 minute mark, remove from the oven and toss in the buffalo sauce until evenly coated. Return the cauliflower to the oven for about 5 more minutes.
Remove from the oven and let cool slightly. Assemble your sandwich with lettuce, tomato, red onion, buffalo cauliflower, and a drizzle of vegan ranch. Enjoy!
This recipe was republished with permission from Planted In The Kitchen.
Find the original recipe here.