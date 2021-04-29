Preheat your oven to 350o F.

Cut the green leaves off your cauliflower, place it stem side on the cutting board and cut down the middle creating two equal halves. Cut a 1-inch section off each of the cauliflower halves creating a “cauliflower steak”.

Mix the spices and almond milk together and coat both pieces of cauliflower with the mixture. Next, coat each piece of cauliflower with your breadcrumbs and shake off any extra.

Roast in the oven for approximately 20 minutes, turning halfway through.

At the 20 minute mark, remove from the oven and toss in the buffalo sauce until evenly coated. Return the cauliflower to the oven for about 5 more minutes.