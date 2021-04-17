Heat the oil in the medium saucepan over a medium heat.

Add the cumin, mustard, fenugreek seeds followed by chili papers. Fry it for few seconds.

Add the onions and saute? until onions are soft, then add the garlic, ginger, turmeric, cardamom, garam masala and tomato paste or fresh tomatoes.

Saute? for 5 min until all the aromas are released. Add the washed lentils to the pot then combine all together.

Slowly add the vegetable stock.

Mix the daal to make sure the mixture is not sticking to the bottom of your saute? pan.