So healthy, wholesome and filling and great on a bed of rice with homemade naan!
Ingredients
- 1 cup red lentils
- 1 cup yellow lentils
- 2 tbsp vegetable oil
- 1 tsp cumin seeds
- 1 tsp mustard seeds
- 1/2 tsp fenugreek seeds
- 2 red dry chili peppers
- 1 cup red onion diced
- 4 cloves garlic minced
- 1 tbsp ginger minced
- 1/2 tsp turmeric ground
- 1/2 tsp cardamom ground
- 1/2 tsp garam masala
- 1 tsp salt
- 1 tbsp tomato paste
- 32 oz vegetable stock
- 1/2 lime juice of
- cilantro leaves for garnish
Instructions
-
Heat the oil in the medium saucepan over a medium heat.
-
Add the cumin, mustard, fenugreek seeds followed by chili papers. Fry it for few seconds.
-
Add the onions and saute? until onions are soft, then add the garlic, ginger, turmeric, cardamom, garam masala and tomato paste or fresh tomatoes.
-
Saute? for 5 min until all the aromas are released. Add the washed lentils to the pot then combine all together.
-
Slowly add the vegetable stock.
-
Mix the daal to make sure the mixture is not sticking to the bottom of your saute? pan.
-
Bring it to boil then simmer for 20 min until daal is soft. Serve the daal with chopped cilantro, coconut yogurt, naan and lime wedges. Enjoy.
This recipe was republished with permission from Naturally Zuzu.
Find the original recipe here.