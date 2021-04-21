Preaheat oven to 180?/350? and grease a ? 20cm/8 inch round baking tin with coconut oil.

In a large bowl, combine all the dry ingredients. Set aside.

Peel the bananas and mash with the back of a fork.

In a large bowl, combine bananas, coconut oil, apple cider vinegar and maple syrup.

Open the canned sour cherries and add 5 tbsp of the liquid. Reserve the rest of the liquid for other purposes if you like. Give it an other stir.

Fold the wet mixture into dry mxture by using a large spoon. Then gently fold in all the cherries with no more liquid added.

Fill HALF of the batter into the baking tin and bake for about 40 minutes. Stick in a toothpick right before the end of baking. If it comes out clean, the cake is done.

Transfer to a cooling rack. After 10 minutes release from the tin (be careful – might still be hot) and let cool completely. In the meantime cook the other half of the batter the same way.

Once your two layers are done, make sure you "flatten" the top of what is going to be the bottom cake. You can use a knife for this.

Stir togehter all the ingredients for the coconut yoghurt and top the bottom layer with 1/3 of it.