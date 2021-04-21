Reading Time: 2 minutes
A double layered chocolate and cherry banana cake, with a creamy and delicious vanilla and coconut yogurt center and topping. Finished off with an array of your favorite berries!
Ingredients
- 400 g flour
- 6 tbsp cacao powder
- 2 tsp baking powder
- 2 tsp baking soda
- 1 tsp vanilla powder (or 1/2 tsp extract)
- 300 g maple syrup
- 140 g coconut oil melted
- 4 bananas ripe
- 2 tbsp apple cider vinegar
- 2 cans sour cherries
Yogurt
- 250 g coconut yogurt vegan
- pinch vanilla for the yogurt
- 2 tbsp maple syrup for the yogurt
Decoration
- 200 g berries for decoration
Instructions
-
Preaheat oven to 180?/350? and grease a ? 20cm/8 inch round baking tin with coconut oil.
-
In a large bowl, combine all the dry ingredients. Set aside.
-
Peel the bananas and mash with the back of a fork.
-
In a large bowl, combine bananas, coconut oil, apple cider vinegar and maple syrup.
-
Open the canned sour cherries and add 5 tbsp of the liquid. Reserve the rest of the liquid for other purposes if you like. Give it an other stir.
-
Fold the wet mixture into dry mxture by using a large spoon. Then gently fold in all the cherries with no more liquid added.
-
Fill HALF of the batter into the baking tin and bake for about 40 minutes. Stick in a toothpick right before the end of baking. If it comes out clean, the cake is done.
-
Transfer to a cooling rack. After 10 minutes release from the tin (be careful – might still be hot) and let cool completely. In the meantime cook the other half of the batter the same way.
-
Once your two layers are done, make sure you "flatten" the top of what is going to be the bottom cake. You can use a knife for this.
-
Stir togehter all the ingredients for the coconut yoghurt and top the bottom layer with 1/3 of it.
-
Add the top cake layer and top with the remaining coconut as well as fresh berries.
This recipe was republished with permission from The Rawberry.
Find the original recipe here.