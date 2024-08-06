Try These Homemade Vegan Butterfinger-Style Bars

Vegan Butterfinger bars are a delightful twist on the classic candy bar, offering all the crunch and flavor without any animal products. Traditional Butterfingers are famous for their crispy, flaky peanut butter center coated in rich chocolate. These treats combine sweet and salty flavors with a satisfying crunch, making them a hugely popular candy bar.

Crow Moon Kitchen’s recipe perfectly captures this beloved texture and taste while keeping it entirely plant-based. If you were wondering, yes peanut butter is vegan. The main ingredient of this recipe is usually vegan and made from ground peanuts, sometimes with added oil and salt. This makes peanut butter a versatile and tasty ingredient for vegan recipes. This recipe uses a mix of peanut butter, maple syrup, and other simple ingredients to recreate the signature crispy texture.

Vegan Butterfinger bars

Simple, delicious, and made with ingredients you should have in your pantry, these vegan Butterfinger bars are great for batch baking. No ratings yet Servings 16 bars Ingredients 1 cup real maple syrup (This won’t work with artificial)

⅛ tsp cream of tartar

1 cup natural smooth peanut butter

½ tsp sea salt (or table salt)

1 tsp vanilla

⅛ tsp baking soda

2 cups vegan semi-sweet chocolate Instructions Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

In a medium sauce pot, mix together the maple syrup and cream of tartar. Heat over high heat while mixing until it begins to boil throughout the entire surface. About 2 minutes. Reduce heat to medium-low and don't stir anymore. You will be cooking the mixture for a total of 8-12 minutes. The goal is 300°F, but if you follow the directions you won't need to check the temperature.

While your mixture is cooking mix together the rest of the ingredients in a separate bowl. Set aside.

After 5 minutes of your mixture simmering drag a heavy spoon around the side of the pot to check the consistency. You should see that there is a small void as the spoon goes through the hot mixture. Continue to cook without stirring.

Cook for an additional 5-7 minutes. These are the minutes that you need to pay attention to because your maple syrup can burn quickly if you’re not careful. Every minute drag the spoon around the edge until you see a large void form as your spoon drags. Turn heat off as soon as that large void forms.

Mix the rest of the ingredients into the hot maple syrup. This does take a little effort, because it gets very thick as it mixes. Immediate transfer to the parchment paper. Your bars should be between ¼-½ inch thick.

After your mixture cools on the pan for 2 minutes, use a sharp knife to cut into bars. Should make roughly 16 bars depending on the thickness you made them. You don’t need to cut fully through because this score line will allow you crack bars off once they are fully cooled.

Transfer cooling bars to the freezer for 10 minutes. Break along the score lines.

Using your microwave, double boiler, or even directly in a pan, heat your chocolate chips to melted and smooth. You can add 1 teaspoon of a neutral oil to your chocolate to help get the chocolate smooth. Cover the bars with chocolate. You can just coat the top, or allow the chocolate harden then flip to coat the other side.

Once your bars are coated in chocolate store them in the freezer until they are ready to be eaten.

This recipe was republished with permission from Crow Moon Kitchen. View the original recipe here.

