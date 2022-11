These vegan apple pie cookies are my latest fall creation. Dairy-free, egg-free, and gluten-free, these sweet treats are super easy to make. You just need one bowl and your oven.

These apple pie-inspired cookies are also made with healthier for you ingredients, like oat and almond flour. Plus, they are refined sugar free because they’re made with coconut sugar.

Let’s get into the recipe.

Cook Time 13 mins Servings 9 cookies Ingredients 1 flax egg 1 tbsp ground flax + 2 ½ tbsp water

½ cup almond butter can sub another nut or seed butter (except for tahini)

¼ cup maple syrup can sub vegan honey

¼ cup coconut sugar can sub brown sugar

½ tsp vanilla

Dry

½ cup + 2 tbsp oat flour

1 ½ tsp cinnamon

¼ cup almond flour

½ tsp baking powder

½ tsp baking soda

1 small apple – diced into small cubes Instructions Make your flax egg by mixing together flax and water. Let sit refrigerated for 5-10 minutes.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Mix together your wet ingredients including flax egg until smooth.

Pour in dry ingredients except for apples. Mix again until smooth.

Lastly fold in apples.

Form 9-10 evenly sized cookies on a sheet pan lined with parchment paper. The dough is very sticky, so work quickly and with wet hands.

Bake cookies for 12-15 minutes until they are golden on the edges and cooked through.

Cookies will come out a little lumpy so I reshaped mine into perfect circles with a cookie cutter, this step is optional. Let cookies cool for at least 10 minutes and dig in. WHAT CAN I SUBSTITUTE IN THIS RECIPE? Maple syrup can be subbed with vegan honey.

Almond butter can be subbed with another thick nut butter like sunflower, peanut, or cashew butter.

Coconut sugar can be subbed with brown sugar.

This recipe was republished with permission from Avocado Skillet. Find the original recipe here.