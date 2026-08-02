Romy London’s vegan almond cherry pie is a sweet summer dessert with juicy cherries, crisp pastry, and toasted almonds. The filling uses fresh cherries, sugar, vanilla, and cornstarch, so it turns thick and jammy as the pie cools. A little almond flour in the crust adds a mild nutty taste without overpowering the fruit.

The pastry bakes until golden and flaky, while the cherries soften and release their juices. You can arrange the top crust in a lattice or keep it whole for a simpler finish. Flaked almonds add extra crunch and make the pie look especially inviting when it comes out of the oven.

Read more: Almond And Plum Sheet Cake

Serve this vegan almond cherry pie after dinner or bring it to a summer gathering. It tastes great on its own, but vegan ice cream or whipped cream would also suit it. Let the pie cool fully before cutting so the filling stays in each slice. It serves four and uses no dairy or eggs.

This recipe was republished with permission from Romy London.

Bake your vegan almond cherry pie

Fresh cherries, almond pastry, vanilla, and flaked almonds make this sweet vegan pie. It serves four and has a juicy filling with a crisp, golden crust. No ratings yet Prep Time 45 minutes mins Servings 1 Ingredients For the crust: 250 g plain flour

50 g almond flour

1 tbsp sugar

¼ tsp fine salt

110 g vegan butter cold and cubed

3-6 tbsp ice cold water For the filling: 750 g fresh sweet cherries pitted

150 g sugar

4 tbsp cornstarch

1 tsp vanilla extract For topping: 3-4 tbsp flaked almonds

Plant milk or melted vegan butter for brushing Instructions In a large mixing bowl, combine the plain flour, almond flour, sugar, and salt. Add the cold, cubed vegan butter and use a pastry cutter or your fingertips to rub it into the flour mixture until it resembles coarse breadcrumbs. Gradually add ice-cold water, one tablespoon at a time, mixing with a fork until the dough just comes together – avoid adding too much water.

Divide the dough into two portions, shape each into a disc, wrap in baking paper or cling film, and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes while you prepare the filling.

Place the pitted cherries into a large saucepan and cook over medium heat for 5-10 minutes, stirring occasionally, until they release their juices.

Use a slotted spoon to transfer the cherries to a bowl, then continue simmering the juice for a few more minutes until it reduces by about half.

Stir in the sugar, then whisk in the cornflour until fully dissolved and smooth. Return the cherries to the pan, add the vanilla extract, and stir well to combine. Remove from heat and set aside to cool slightly.

Preheat your oven to 190°C (fan 170°C). Lightly grease an 8-inch pie dish.

Roll out one of the chilled dough discs on a floured surface until it’s large enough to line the base and sides of your pie dish. Gently transfer it to the dish, pressing it into the edges and trimming any excess.

Spoon the cherry filling into the pie base and spread it out evenly.

Roll out the second dough disc and cut it into strips to create a lattice top, or keep it whole for a covered pie. If using a full crust, cut a few steam vents in the top. Gently press the edges to seal, then crimp with a fork or your fingers.

Brush the top with plant milk or melted vegan butter and sprinkle with flaked almonds.

Bake the pie on the middle shelf of the oven for 45-50 minutes, or until the crust is golden and the filling is bubbling.

Allow the pie to cool completely before slicing – the filling will thicken as it sets.

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