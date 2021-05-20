Reading Time: < 1 minute
This epic brownie recipe contains tons of protein and is incredibly simple to make.
Ingredients
- 1 cup unflavored protein powder
- 1 cup raw cacao powder
- 1 cup buckwheat flour
- 1/2 tbsp ground cinnamon
- 2 cups pitted dates
- 2 cups soy milk (or other plant milk)
Toppings
- 1 tbsp peanut butter
- 1 tsp coconut oil melted
- few coconut chips
- 1 tbsp raw cacao powder
- 1 tbsp water
- 1 tsp coconut oil melted
- cacao nibs
- fennel seeds
- lemon zest
- chilli flakes
Instructions
-
Heat your oven to 160c/325f/GM3.
-
Put the protein powder, cacao powder, buckwheat flour and cinnamon into a large bowl. Mix well.
-
Put the pitted dates into a jug with the plant milk. Blend the dates and milk with a hand blender, pour this into the bowl and mix in.
-
Line a brownie pan or baking tray with baking paper. Pour in the brownie batter. Bake for 15-25 minutes until the brownies are firm on top but still slightly squidgy underneath.
-
Allow the brownies to cool then chill in the fridge before cutting. Cut the brownies into 16 pieces.
-
Toppings – Mix the peanut butter and coconut oil together in a small bowl. Pour it onto 4 brownies then add coconut chips. Mix the cacao powder, water and coconut oil together in a small bowl. Pour it onto the remaining 12 brownies. Add cacao nibs and pecans to four brownies, fennel seeds and lemon to 4 brownies and chilli flakes to the remaining 4 brownies.
-
Put the brownies into Tupperware boxes in a single layer and put into the freezer.
This recipe was republished with permission from The Vegan Chef School.
Find the original recipe here.