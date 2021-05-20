Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

This epic brownie recipe contains tons of protein and is incredibly simple to make.
Duration50 mins
Cook Time20 mins
Prep Time30 mins
Servings16 servings

Ingredients

  • 1 cup unflavored protein powder
  • 1 cup raw cacao powder
  • 1 cup buckwheat flour
  • 1/2 tbsp ground cinnamon
  • 2 cups pitted dates
  • 2 cups soy milk (or other plant milk)
Toppings
  • 1 tbsp peanut butter
  • 1 tsp coconut oil melted
  • few coconut chips
  • 1 tbsp raw cacao powder
  • 1 tbsp water
  • 1 tsp coconut oil melted
  • cacao nibs
  • fennel seeds
  • lemon zest
  • chilli flakes

Instructions

  • Heat your oven to 160c/325f/GM3.
  • Put the protein powder, cacao powder, buckwheat flour and cinnamon into a large bowl. Mix well.
  • Put the pitted dates into a jug with the plant milk. Blend the dates and milk with a hand blender, pour this into the bowl and mix in. 
  • Line a brownie pan or baking tray with baking paper. Pour in the brownie batter. Bake for 15-25 minutes until the brownies are firm on top but still slightly squidgy underneath.
  • Allow the brownies to cool then chill in the fridge before cutting. Cut the brownies into 16 pieces. 
  • Toppings – Mix the peanut butter and coconut oil together in a small bowl. Pour it onto 4 brownies then add coconut chips. Mix the cacao powder, water and coconut oil together in a small bowl. Pour it onto the remaining 12 brownies. Add cacao nibs and pecans to four brownies, fennel seeds and lemon to 4 brownies and chilli flakes to the remaining 4 brownies. 
  • Put the brownies into Tupperware boxes in a single layer and put into the freezer. 
