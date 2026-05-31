Plant-Based, Hazelnut-Packed Creamy Nutella Pie

Chocolate and hazelnut fans will probably love this vegan creamy Nutella pie from Helen Au’s cookbook Cozy Vegan Pies and Tarts. The pie has a chocolate graham crust and a cold chocolate hazelnut filling that sets in the fridge. Coconut milk and melted dark chocolate give the filling its smooth texture, while the hazelnut spread brings that familiar Nutella flavor.

The pie feels more like a chilled dessert than a baked one. Once sliced, the filling stays thick, creamy, and slightly mousse-like. Chopped hazelnuts on top add crunch and stop the texture from feeling too soft all the way through. The chocolate crust also helps balance the filling and gives each slice a little bite.

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This is the kind of dessert people bring out for birthdays, dinner parties, or movie nights when everyone wants chocolate. Since the pie needs time to chill, it’s easy to make ahead and leave in the fridge until serving. Small slices work best here because the filling is rich and packed with chocolate flavor.

Reprinted with permission from Cozy Vegan Pies and Tarts by Helen Au. Page Street Publishing Co. 2022. Photo credit: Helen Au.

Creamy Nutella pie method

This creamy Nutella pie combines a chilled chocolate hazelnut filling with a crisp chocolate graham crust. The vegan dessert is rich, creamy, and easy to prepare ahead for gatherings or weekend desserts. No ratings yet Servings 1 (9″ [23-cm]) pie Ingredients For the Chocolate Graham Crust 155 g (15 full cracker sheets) vegan graham crackers

13 g (2 tbsp) cacao powder

⅛ tsp fine sea salt

60 g (¼ cup) unsalted vegan butter, Melted For the Filling 188 ml (¾ cup) full-fat coconut milk

180 g (¾ cup) vegan chocolate and hazelnut spread

1 tsp pure vanilla extract

⅛ tsp fine sea salt

227 g (8 oz) chopped vegan dark chocolate (or chocolate chips) For the Topping Chopped hazelnuts or any other nuts of choice optional Instructions Preheat the oven to 325°F (165°C).

To make the crust, place the graham crackers in a food processor and pulse until you start seeing fine crumbs. Add the cacao powder and salt and pulse to combine. Pour the crumbs into a mixing bowl, and add the vegan butter. Mix to combine. Transfer the crumbs to a 9-inch (23-cm) pie pan, pressing on all sides until the pan is covered with the graham crumbs. Bake for 5 minutes. Let it cool completely before adding the filling.

To make the filling, add the coconut milk, chocolate and hazelnut spread, vanilla extract and salt to a saucepan and bring it to a boil over medium heat, stirring until well combined. Place the chocolate in a heat-safe bowl. Pour the boiling mixture over the chocolate and let it sit for 2 minutes. Mix with a spatula until everything is well combined.

Pour the filling into the crust. Transfer the pan to the refrigerator and let it chill for at least 1 hour to set. Top the pie with chopped hazelnuts or other nuts, if using.

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