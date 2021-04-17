Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The perfect centerpiece for the dinner table! With a generous layer of vegan cream cheese
Duration40 mins
Cook Time30 mins
Prep Time10 mins
Servings12 servings

Ingredients

Cake Mix
  • 1 1/2 cups flour
  • 1 tsp baking powder
  • 1 tsp flaxseed
  • 1 tbsp water
  • 1 tbsp apple sauce
  • 1/2 cup vegetable oil
  • 1/2 cup coconut yogurt
  • 1 tsp vanilla essence
  • 2 tbsp lemon juice
  • 1/3 cup oat milk (if cake mix seems to thick)
Cream Cheese Frosting
  • 4 oz vegan cream cheese
  • 113 g vegan butter
  • 1 tsp vanilla bean paste
  • 2 cups powdered sugar

Instructions

Cake Mix

  • Combine cake mix ingredients
  • Fold in 1/2 cup blueberries rolled in flour
  • POUR batter into 2 lined and greased 6"cake tins. Distribute 1/2 cup blueberries on top of batter.
  • BAKE at 320 F/160 C for 20-30 mins, checking if skewer inserted in the middle comes out clean but slightly sticky.

Cream Cheese Frosting

  • Combine cream cheese frosting ingredients
This recipe was republished with permission from Linea’s Dessert Diary.

Find the original recipe here

Linea's Dessert Diary

Linea is an amazing plant-based dessert chef who is passionate about animal welfare and ethical baking! You will find some truly gorgeous vegan creations here!