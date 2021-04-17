Reading Time: < 1 minute
The perfect centerpiece for the dinner table! With a generous layer of vegan cream cheese
Ingredients
Cake Mix
- 1 1/2 cups flour
- 1 tsp baking powder
- 1 tsp flaxseed
- 1 tbsp water
- 1 tbsp apple sauce
- 1/2 cup vegetable oil
- 1/2 cup coconut yogurt
- 1 tsp vanilla essence
- 2 tbsp lemon juice
- 1/3 cup oat milk (if cake mix seems to thick)
Cream Cheese Frosting
- 4 oz vegan cream cheese
- 113 g vegan butter
- 1 tsp vanilla bean paste
- 2 cups powdered sugar
Instructions
Cake Mix
-
Combine cake mix ingredients
-
Fold in 1/2 cup blueberries rolled in flour
-
POUR batter into 2 lined and greased 6"cake tins. Distribute 1/2 cup blueberries on top of batter.
-
BAKE at 320 F/160 C for 20-30 mins, checking if skewer inserted in the middle comes out clean but slightly sticky.
Cream Cheese Frosting
-
Combine cream cheese frosting ingredients
This recipe was republished with permission from Linea’s Dessert Diary.
Find the original recipe here.