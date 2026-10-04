Decadent Raspberry, Chocolate, And Almond Chia Pudding

This raspberry, chocolate, and almond chia pudding is an easy vegan breakfast or snack you can make ahead of time. Because chia seeds thicken when soaked, the pudding sets in the fridge with almost no work. Cocoa powder and almond butter make it creamy and chocolatey, while raspberries add a bright fruit topping.

Make it the night before and let the fridge do the rest. Whisk the mixture once, chill it briefly, then whisk it again before leaving it to set. That second stir helps stop clumps from forming. Use soy milk if you want more protein at breakfast, or blend the pudding before chilling if you prefer a smoother texture.

Read more: Cherry Chia Pudding

This recipe comes from Lauren McNeill’s cookbook The Simple Vegan Kitchen. Serve it on its own, or add nuts, seeds, banana, blueberries, dried cranberries, pecans, or extra nut butter. It keeps well in the fridge, so it suits busy mornings and quick snacks.

Reprinted with permission from The Simple Vegan Kitchen by Lauren McNeill. Page Street Publishing Co. 2023. Photo credit: Toni Zernik.

Prep the raspberry, chocolate and almond chia pudding

This chia pudding is super easy to prep. Leave it in the fridge for about four hours to set or overnight to eat it for breakfast or take it on the go. It combines chocolate, almond butter, raspberries, and chia seeds in an easy make-ahead breakfast. Use soy milk for extra protein, or blend it before chilling for a smoother pudding. No ratings yet Duration 4 hours hrs 5 minutes mins Prep Time 5 minutes mins Servings 2 Ingredients 2 cups (480 ml) plant-based milk (I used soy milk)

¼ cup (40 g) + 2 tbsp ((20 g)) chia seeds

2 tbsp (15 g) cocoa powder

1 tbsp (15 g) almond butter

1 tbsp (15 ml) maple syrup

1 tsp vanilla extract

Pinch of salt

¼ cup (31 g) fresh raspberries for topping OPTIONAL TOPPINGS Chopped dried cranberries + chopped pecans

Fresh or frozen blueberries + almond slivers

Peanut butter + sliced banana Instructions Add the plant-based milk, chia seeds, cocoa powder, almond butter, maple syrup, vanilla extract and salt to a mason jar or a container with a lid. Whisk everything together until all of the ingredients are well combined, then refrigerate it for 10 minutes.

After 10 minutes, whisk all of the ingredients together again. You’ll notice that the chia pudding has slightly thickened. Place it back in the fridge for at least 4 hours to let it thicken further. Note: This step is important to prevent clumps in your chia pudding.

Once you’re ready to enjoy, top it with the raspberries. You can also add any additional toppings, like nut or seed butter, or other fruit, nuts or seeds.

Store leftovers in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 3 days. Using soy milk in this recipe adds about 8 grams of protein per serving, which is why I prefer it. Feel free to adjust the chia seed to plant-based milk ratio based on your preferences for thickness. This ratio of chia seeds to milk makes for a thick Greek yogurt–like consistency. If you prefer a thinner consistency, use just ¼ cup (40 g) of chia seeds, or adjust based on your preference. You can also mix in more milk after the chia pudding has set to thin it to your desired consistency. If you don’t typically like the texture of chia pudding, try blending all of the ingredients together, except the raspberries, before placing it in the fridge so you’re left with a smooth pudding consistency.

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