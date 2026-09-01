Breakfast Vegan Recipes

Cherry Chia Pudding

Tart cherries and granola make this chia pudding extra good

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2 Minutes Read

a glass of cherry chia pudding with granola Serve this chia pudding with your favorite vegan granola - Media Credit: Natlicious Food
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This cherry chia pudding from Natlicious Food is a simple vegan breakfast made with cherries, plant-based milk, plant-based yogurt, maple syrup, and chia seeds. The cherries blend with the milk first, so the pudding has fruit flavor throughout instead of only on top. Vegan yogurt adds a creamy texture, and maple syrup adds a little sweetness.

The recipe takes less than five minutes to prepare before it chills. Remove the cherry pits, blend the fruit with the milk, then whisk in the yogurt, maple syrup, and chia seeds. After a few hours in the fridge, the chia seeds thicken the mixture and turn it into a cold breakfast.

Read more: Ginger Peach Baked Oatmeal

This overnight chia recipe serves four, so it suits breakfast prep for several days. Keep it in the fridge and add vegan granola before serving for crunch. It is also vegan, nut-free, and gluten-free when you use suitable granola. The pudding lasts four to five days in the fridge.

This recipe comes from Natlicious Food. You can find the original recipe here.

Preparing your pudding

This vegan cherry chia pudding uses cherries, plant-based milk, yogurt, maple syrup, chia seeds, and granola. It makes four chilled breakfasts and works well for easy summer meal prep.
a glass of cherry chia pudding with granola
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Duration5 minutes
Servings4

Ingredients

  • 250 g cherries
  • 300 ml plant-based milk
  • 70 g plant-based yogurt
  • 1 tablespoon maple syrup
  • 8 tablespoons chia seeds
Serve with:
  • Granola

Instructions

  • Remove pits from the cherries.
  • Add the cherries in a blender along with the plant-based milk and blend until smooth.
  • Transfer the mixture in a large bowl, add yogurt and maple syrup and whisk to combine.
  • Lastly add the chia seeds and whisk well.
  • Cover and transfer in the fridge for a couple of hours or overnight to set.

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Tagged

cherry

chia pudding

gluten free

granola

recipes

vegan recipes

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The Author

Natali Eleftheriou

Natali is a true food enthusiast and has a deep passion for all things food, especially cooking! That's why she started her blog, Natlicious Food. In August 2017, she made a major change into her diet and switched to plant-based, after years of consuming meat and dairy products. This was a big challenge as she was used to having meat in her meals, and it felt like something was missing without it. However, she was determined to cook delicious and tasty plant-based dishes that could compete with her previous meat-based meals.

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