This cherry chia pudding from Natlicious Food is a simple vegan breakfast made with cherries, plant-based milk, plant-based yogurt, maple syrup, and chia seeds. The cherries blend with the milk first, so the pudding has fruit flavor throughout instead of only on top. Vegan yogurt adds a creamy texture, and maple syrup adds a little sweetness.

The recipe takes less than five minutes to prepare before it chills. Remove the cherry pits, blend the fruit with the milk, then whisk in the yogurt, maple syrup, and chia seeds. After a few hours in the fridge, the chia seeds thicken the mixture and turn it into a cold breakfast.

Read more: Ginger Peach Baked Oatmeal

This overnight chia recipe serves four, so it suits breakfast prep for several days. Keep it in the fridge and add vegan granola before serving for crunch. It is also vegan, nut-free, and gluten-free when you use suitable granola. The pudding lasts four to five days in the fridge.

This recipe comes from Natlicious Food. You can find the original recipe here.

Preparing your pudding

This vegan cherry chia pudding uses cherries, plant-based milk, yogurt, maple syrup, chia seeds, and granola. It makes four chilled breakfasts and works well for easy summer meal prep. No ratings yet Duration 5 minutes mins Servings 4 Ingredients 250 g cherries

300 ml plant-based milk

70 g plant-based yogurt

1 tablespoon maple syrup

8 tablespoons chia seeds Serve with: Granola Instructions Remove pits from the cherries.

Add the cherries in a blender along with the plant-based milk and blend until smooth.

Transfer the mixture in a large bowl, add yogurt and maple syrup and whisk to combine.

Lastly add the chia seeds and whisk well.

Cover and transfer in the fridge for a couple of hours or overnight to set.

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