Light, fluffy and super delicious! These steamed savory cakes are a rich source of fiber, calcium, and iron.
Ingredients
- 1 cup Ragi flour/finger millet flour
- 1/2 cup Oat flour
- 1/4 cup sooji/semolina
- 1 tsp ginger green chilli paste
- 2 tsp vegan yogurt
- 1 tsp oil
- 2 tsp soaked chana daal
- Salt to taste
- 1 tsp cumin powder
- 1 tsp ajwain/carom seeds
- 1 cup water or more as needed
- 1 tsp Eno/fruit salt
- 2 tsp lemon juice
- 1 tsp sesame seeds to sprinkle on top
Instructions
Grease the plates. Have your steamer/cooker ready with water boiling.
Mix everything except Eno & lemon juice.
Make a smooth batter. When water is ready, add Eno & lemon juice to the batter. Mix well.
Divide the batter between prepared plates. Top with sesame seeds & red chili powder (optional). Steam for10-12 mins until knife comes clean.
Prepare tadka using mustard seeds, curry leaves, green chillies, cilantro and 2 tbsp water. Pour it over dhoklas.
Enjoy with green chutney!
This recipe was republished with permission from Yummee With Amee.
Find the original recipe here.