Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Light, fluffy and super delicious! These steamed savory cakes are a rich source of fiber, calcium, and iron.
Duration25 mins
Cook Time20 mins
Prep Time5 mins
Servings4 servings

Ingredients

  • 1 cup Ragi flour/finger millet flour
  • 1/2 cup Oat flour
  • 1/4 cup sooji/semolina
  • 1 tsp ginger green chilli paste
  • 2 tsp vegan yogurt
  • 1 tsp oil
  • 2 tsp soaked chana daal
  • Salt to taste
  • 1 tsp cumin powder
  • 1 tsp ajwain/carom seeds
  • 1 cup water or more as needed
  • 1 tsp Eno/fruit salt
  • 2 tsp lemon juice
  • 1 tsp sesame seeds to sprinkle on top

Instructions

  • Grease the plates. Have your steamer/cooker ready with water boiling.
  • Mix everything except Eno & lemon juice.
  • Make a smooth batter. When water is ready, add Eno & lemon juice to the batter. Mix well.
  • Divide the batter between prepared plates. Top with sesame seeds & red chili powder (optional). Steam for10-12 mins until knife comes clean.
  • Prepare tadka using mustard seeds, curry leaves, green chillies, cilantro and 2 tbsp water. Pour it over dhoklas.
  • Enjoy with green chutney!
This recipe was republished with permission from Yummee With Amee.

Find the original recipe here.

Yummee With Amee

Amee is a wondeful plant-based food blogger who showcases amazing wholesome vegan recipes with a healthy twist.