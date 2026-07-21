Chai Spice Chia Pudding With Cinnamon Apple

Romy London’s chai spice chia pudding turns a short ingredient list into a flavorful vegan breakfast. Chia seeds absorb the coconut milk and create a thick, spoonable texture. Chai spice brings cinnamon, cardamom, and other warming notes, while maple syrup adds gentle sweetness. Diced apple adds freshness and a crisp finish.
Preparation takes only a few minutes before the pudding goes into the fridge. Stir the chia seeds, coconut milk, chai spice, and maple syrup in a jar or bowl, then leave the mixture to thicken overnight. Add the apple and extra cinnamon in the morning so the topping stays fresh.
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Cold and easy to carry, this chia pudding suits summer mornings and busy schedules. Make it the night before, keep it in a sealed jar, and take it with you for breakfast. The single serving also makes portioning simple. It offers the flavor of a spiced chai drink in a cool breakfast that needs no cooking.
This recipe was republished with permission from Romy London.
Prep the chai spice chia pudding
Ingredients
- 3 tbsp chia seeds
- 240 ml coconut milk
- 1 tsp chai spice mix
- 1 tbsp maple syrup
- Diced apple and extra cinnamon to serve
Instructions
- Mix chia seeds, plant milk, spices and maple syrup in a jar or bowl.
- Cover and refrigerate overnight.
- Top with diced apple and a sprinkle of cinnamon before serving.
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