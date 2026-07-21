Breakfast Vegan Recipes

Chai Spice Chia Pudding With Cinnamon Apple

This chia pudding is autumn vibes in summer

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2 Minutes Read

Chai Spice Chia Pudding With Cinnamon Apple Chai, diced apples, cinnamon, and maple syrup make this single serving breakfast cozy - Media Credit: Romy London
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Romy London’s chai spice chia pudding turns a short ingredient list into a flavorful vegan breakfast. Chia seeds absorb the coconut milk and create a thick, spoonable texture. Chai spice brings cinnamon, cardamom, and other warming notes, while maple syrup adds gentle sweetness. Diced apple adds freshness and a crisp finish.

Preparation takes only a few minutes before the pudding goes into the fridge. Stir the chia seeds, coconut milk, chai spice, and maple syrup in a jar or bowl, then leave the mixture to thicken overnight. Add the apple and extra cinnamon in the morning so the topping stays fresh.

Read more: Savory Eggy Breakfast Muffins

Cold and easy to carry, this chia pudding suits summer mornings and busy schedules. Make it the night before, keep it in a sealed jar, and take it with you for breakfast. The single serving also makes portioning simple. It offers the flavor of a spiced chai drink in a cool breakfast that needs no cooking.

This recipe was republished with permission from Romy London.

Prep the chai spice chia pudding

Chia seeds, coconut milk, chai spice, maple syrup, apple, and cinnamon make this simple vegan breakfast. Prepare it overnight for a cold, grab-and-go meal with warm spice and fresh fruit.
Chai Spice Chia Pudding With Cinnamon Apple
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Ingredients

  • 3 tbsp chia seeds
  • 240 ml coconut milk
  • 1 tsp chai spice mix
  • 1 tbsp maple syrup
  • Diced apple and extra cinnamon to serve

Instructions

  • Mix chia seeds, plant milk, spices and maple syrup in a jar or bowl.
  • Cover and refrigerate overnight.
  • Top with diced apple and a sprinkle of cinnamon before serving.

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The Author

Romina Callwitz

Romina Callwitz, better known as Romy, is the food photographer, recipe developer and blogger behind Romy London, where she shares her favorite indulgent vegan recipes with a healthy twist!

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